Top Amazon Exchange Mela deals: Up to ₹15,000 off on ACs, fridges and home appliances

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your appliances because of the cost, this might be the right time to act. The Amazon Exchange Mela makes it easier to switch to newer, better models by offering exchange discounts of up to ₹15,000 on ACs, refrigerators, and other home essentials. Instead of letting your old appliance go to waste, you can use it to bring down the price of a new purchase significantly. Save up to ₹15,000 with these Amazon Exchange Mela deals. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

What makes this sale worth checking out is the mix of savings and practical value. You’ll find energy-efficient ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas, along with spacious refrigerators and other essentials designed for everyday use. To help you skip the endless scrolling, we’ve picked top deals that stand out for their overall value, features, and savings.

Exchange discount deals on AC on Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest, up to ₹ 5,000 Looking to upgrade your cooling setup without overspending? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings a great chance to save up to ₹5,000 on new ACs when you trade in your old unit. This offer covers a wide range of options, including energy-efficient inverter ACs and models designed for strong cooling during peak summer.

Brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas are part of the lineup, offering reliable performance and useful features. The exchange value is applied directly, helping you reduce the upfront cost and making premium models more accessible for everyday use.