These 5G smartphones cost less than 35,000. Check full list

With the Reliance Jio announcing the launch of its 5G services by Diwali, the market is abuzz with a surging demand of 5G smartphones. Here we have presented a selection of best 5G smartphones below Rs. 35,000 to make an informed choice.

iQOO 9 SE 5G

This phone comes from the subsidiary company of the leading mobile phone maker Vivo, flaunts a premium look with polycarbonate mid-frame and back panel.

The iQOO 9 SE comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option costing Rs. 33,990, the other variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs Rs. 37,990. The available colour choices are Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra.

It comes with a Super AMOLED display, has a macro camera, includes sharp stereo speakers, and boasts 66 W fast charging. However, it does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack and comes with pre-installed third-party apps.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

This Samsung Galaxy A53 5G phone comes with new Exynos 1280 SoC which can be a good option for mobile gaming.

The smartphone comes in two variants, having 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and costs Rs. 31,499. After paying Rs. 32,999, we can get a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The colour choices are black, orange, light blue and awesome blue.

The IP67 rating for dust and water resistance differentiates it from the other phones in the segment. This makes it water resistance from up to 1 meter of fresh water for 30 minutes. It has 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, however Samsung does not offer a charger in the box.

The pre installed bloatware, average low-light camera and video recording are some cons of this smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30

Launched on May 12 this year, Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.5 inch display & a resolution of 2460 × 1080 pixels. It claims to be the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone, having 6.79 mm in thickness and weighing just 155g.

The base variant starts at Rs. 27,999 with 6 GB of RAM, while the variant with 8 GB of RAM costs Rs. 29,999, both have 128 GB of storage. The colour options available are Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colours.

It has a powerful 5G SoC and runs on Android 12, which the company claims to give guaranteed updates.

Realme GT 2 5G

Launched on April 3, Realme GT 2 5G is powered by Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It features a biopolymer design by industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa.

The base price of Realme GT 2 5G is Rs. 34,999 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and it costs Rs. 38,999 for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The colour options available are Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

It features Triple Cameras at the rear side with a 16MP Selfie Shooting camera on the front. Furthermore, it comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W Super Dart Charging. However, the internal storage is non-expandable.

Nothing phone 1

The Nothing phone 1 comes with premium build quality, the Aluminium frame. The designing creativity makes it stand out from the similar range of phones. It comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that has 120Hz refresh rate and protects itself with Gorilla Glass 5.

Launched on July 12 this year, it comes in two variants. The 128 GB/8 GB RAM variant costs Rs. 33,999, the 256 GB/8 GB RAM is priced at 36,999 and the 256 GB/12 GB RAM will amount to Rs. 39,999. There are two basic colour options - black and white .

It is powered by Nothing OS based on Android 12. The rear camera offers 4K (30FPS) and 1080p (30/60FPS) video recording. The 4,500mAh supports 33W wired and 15W wireless charging. It does not have a 3.5 mm jack.

