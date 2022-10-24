These OnePlus smartphones now compatible with Reliance Jio 5G: Report

There is great news for OnePlus users. If you use either the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10R smartphone, then you will now be able to enjoy 5G internet speed. The company has rolled out a new software update to support the 5G service of Reliance Jio.

You can check this latest update by going to the system update option given in the settings of these phones. This update is being rolled out for some users only.

New security patch also rolled out

Along with the new update, the company is also rolling out the latest security patch for the devices. The official changelog posted on the OnePlus community forum states that the October 2022 Android security patch has been rolled out for the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro. Simultaneously, the company has rolled out the September 2022 security patch for OnePlus 10R.

Better network and Wi-Fi experience

In the NE2211 11.A.18 update for OnePlus 10 Pro, you will get Jio's 5G connectivity with the latest Android security patch. At the same time, the CPH2413 11.A.10 update of the OnePlus 10T also fixes the problem of phone crashing. With the new update, users will get better Wi-Fi experience and screen display quality than before.

Jio 5G has been launched in five cities.

A few weeks after Reliance Jio began rolling out 5G in four cities, the company has officially launched its 5G services in Chennai too. After Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, users in Chennai can now take advantage of Jio ‘True 5G’. for this, there is an option to sign up after visiting the MyJio app.

