These Vi plans with free Netflix, Prime and Hotstar subscription removed: Report

Telecom major Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has discontinued its popular REDX postpaid plans. In a major disappointment to its users, the plan which used to offer free subscriptions to major OTT platforms will now not be available for new users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report from Telecom Talk, the benefit of the REDX plan is still available to those users who are already its subscribers. However, now even these users are not seeing these plans in the app or on the website. Telecom Talk quoted a customer care executive in its report as saying that the REDX plans are still available at the company’s physical stores.

REDX plans benefits

The company’s popular REDX plans included ₹1099, 1699 and ₹2299. These plans used to come with many significant benefits. Apart from free calling and daily free SMS, free subscription to Netflix, Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar were also available in the plans. Additionally, the company also used to offer lounge access at international and domestic airports in these plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No official information has yet been revealed about why the company has discontinued these plans.

Other similar plans

However, the company is still offering many great postpaid plans to the users. Vi postpaid plans are divided into two categories: - Individual and Family Plans. There are plans of ₹399, 499 and ₹699 in the individual category. In this, the company is offering unlimited data. Apart from this, free subscription of Prime Video, Zee5 and Disney + Hotstar is also being provided in these plans.

A postpaid plan option of ₹699 is also available in the family plan. In this, 80 GB data is being offered with two connections. Apart from this, plans of ₹999 and ₹1299 are also available in family plans. In this, the company is offering data up to 300 GB for internet usage. Also, you can add up to 5 family members in these. Free subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar also added in the plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON