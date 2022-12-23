This app helps to 'get you out', bringing creativity in remote work

Delhi-NCR based Gettzy Services Private Limited has launched the GetOut mobile app, a platform it claims that will redefine modern-day dining, working and socializing experiences.

In the app, users will be able to discover restaurants, cafes, eateries and outlets to work/dine/chit chat or for simply spending time with oneself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firm says that they will not only focus on the culinary aspect of the dine out, but the app will also prioritize space and ambience factors for the customers, simultaneously solving the problem of inconsistent footfall issue for restaurants.

Talking about its revenue model, they have subscriptions, vendor listing (of restaurants, cafes etc.), order-in/bill payments by users, vendor ads and reservation of tables.

“Nowadays, as people are actively looking for their favourite place outside of their homes to work, chat with friends and have a good time, this app offers the ultimate solution,” Sanjay Singha, Founder, GetOut app says.

He adds, “Restaurants too are keen to use unused spaces on weekdays or non-dining hours. It will serve as the one-stop win-win solution to both the stakeholders, altering the mindset of both the customers and the restaurant owners while also creating a favourable situation for both.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The app is initially catering to the users in Delhi and Gurugram, while planning to soon expand its operations later.

The founders carry an ambitious goal to expand to and onboard users from 7 out 8 metro cities in the country with over 9000 restaurants by the next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON