This company building ‘human-level intelligent robots’ went from $2.6 billion to $39 billion in just one year

Figure is a startup in the fast-moving humanoid robotics sector and has raised its valuation from $2.6 billion to $39 billion (about ₹3,250 crore to ₹3,24,400 crore) in the span of one year, according to an announcement from the company. The sharp jump comes after it secured $1 billion (approximately ₹8,300 crore) in its most recent funding round, Inc. reported.The list of backers reads like a who's who of tech: Nvidia, Microsoft, Jeff Bezos, OpenAI, Intel Capital, LG Technology Ventures, Parkway Venture Capital, and Salesforce Ventures, among others, according to Inc. Figure lands $1 billion investment, values itself at $39 billion, and says it aims for robots with human-level smarts.(AI-generated)

The California-based company was founded in 2022 by Brett Adcock, who previously founded Archer Aviation. His vision for Figure is simple: create robots that can operate in the same world as humans and eventually reach "human-level intelligence." That goal, long considered a distant dream in robotics, is now attracting significant venture interest, especially as demand for automation rises across industries.

Racing for robotics

Figure's product is a humanoid robot designed to perform a wide range of tasks, not limited to traditional automation roles like factory work or warehouse lifting. The company's Helix platform, an AI system built entirely in-house, is supposed to enable its robots to adapt, learn, and collaborate in unpredictable environments, including tasks they've never seen before. According to CEO Brett Adcock, Figure robots have already demonstrated advanced navigation, autonomous movement, and coordinated teamwork in controlled tests.

The company plans to use its new funding to scale production at its BotQ manufacturing facility, ramp up AI development for Helix, gather more real-world training data, and strengthen its simulation and computing infrastructure. Figure says its robots are designed to be safe working alongside humans, able to pick up new skills through real-world experience rather than just following pre-written code.

According to the company, Figure’s latest capital injection puts it in direct competition with the likes of Tesla and Boston Dynamics, all vying to deliver general-purpose robots that can handle home and business jobs alike. While the industry is often defined by moonshots and hype, Figure’s pace of growth and deep pool of backers have drawn fresh attention to the possibility that humanoid robots could soon make the jump from science fiction to the mainstream.

The company says it will focus next on building out its AI platform and production capacity, betting that rapid development (fueled by billions of dollars) is the needed edge in a race where everyone says the finish line is "human-level intelligence" but few can agree on what that actually means.