This company may launch its electric scooter in India in 2023

Peugeot, which is owned by Mahindra, will soon launch its electric scooter, Kisbee, in the Indian market, reports have emerged. Kisbee, which is already available in several countries, will be up against Ather 450X, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube, and Hero Vida in the electric 2-wheeler segment.

Top speed of 45km/h

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the global model of Kisbee has a top speed of 45km/h and range of 42km. It has a 1.6kWh 48V lithium-iron battery pack; the battery is removable. The Indian model, a unit of which was spotted recently on a test run, may be given the powertrain available in its international counterpart.

Ather-like features

The electric scooter is expected to be given high-tech features similar to those in Ather's 450X. The 450X has features such as a tubular steel chassis, telescopic front fork, hydraulic rear shock absorber, 14-inch wheels, front disc, rear drum brakes etc.

Likely price

Kisbee may be launched in 2023 with a starting price of around ₹1 lakh.

