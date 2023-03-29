This unique email id shields buyers from spam mails sent by e-commerce platforms. Details

E-commerce start-up Flash.co has come up with a ‘first-of-its-kind’ solution for those who are concerned about the spamming of their inbox after sharing personal email ID on e-commerce websites. The ‘solution’ is in the form of a unique email address: you@flash.co.

Flash.co is led by Ranjith Boyanapalli, a former Senior VP at Flipkart

Flash.co founder Ranjith Boyanapalli, a former Senior VP at Flipkart, said this about you@flash.co: “It is a category-defining product, which we believe is an apt enabler for the e-commerce ecosystem at this juncture.”

Here is all you need to know about you@flash.co:

(1.) According to Boyanapalli, the email ID makes the regular inbox ‘invisible’ and helps users see only their purchases and related details in the form of small widgets.

(2.) The ‘you’ part here is actually the username a person wants to have, followed by @flash.co. The ID is created on the Flash.co app, which can be downloaded from both App Store (Apple) and Play Store (Google).

(3.) After making this unique address, buyers can replace the existing email IDs that they shared with the e-commerce platforms. Alternatively, they can create a completely new account with the new ID.

(4.) Buyers can then use the online shopping portals normally while receiving protection against promotional spam.

(5.) Also, the company is offering Flash rewards, and is partnering with brands to provide additional perks such as cashbacks, free shipping, free samples, whenever an order is placed using the @flash.co address.

