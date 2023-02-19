This gaming platform wants people to create virtual world based on text

Artificial intelligence chatbots can utter natural language responses. But is it possible to create virtual worlds based solely on text descriptions?

Online gaming platform Roblox says it is testing two features of AI, which includes creating virtual elements based on natural language prompt and another one creating a code based on text inputs. Both will be rolled out in the coming weeks, technology website Tech Crunch reported.

Roblox chief technology officer Daniel Sturman said the company sees a future in which even a beginning can bring their imagination to life in a Roblox experience, adding that some creators know coding but might have limited experience in creating 3D models.

The technology giant has set its eyes on setting up an infrastructure for metaverse. The focus is not just a place where people hang out in virtual worlds but the toolset used by them to build those worlds.

What is a metaverse?

It is defined as a fictional version of the internet providing a virtual environment by using virtual reality and augmented reality headgear. The term ‘Metaverse’ traces its origins to a science fiction novel Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson which was published in 1992. When social media giant Facebook changed its name to Meta, then metaverse became a buzzword in Silicon Valley.

UN human rights chief says AI poses risk to human rights

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that recent advances in artificial intelligence posed grave threat to human rights, AFP reported.

His remark comes in wake of 60 countries including the United States and China calling for regulating AI in defence so that it does not undermine international security, stability and accountability. AI-guided drones, slaughterbots than can kill with no human intervention and risks about artificial intelligence escalating a military conflict have raised serious concerns.

