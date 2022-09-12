This mobile phone changes colour, has 64 MP camera. Check features, price

Mobile manufacturer Tecno officially revealed the launch date of its stylish Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone. The new phone boasts of a colour changing back panel. This phone will be available for Indian users on September 15, the company informed in a Twitter post.

Transsion Holdings-owned Tecno has already launched Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, and Camon 19 Pro 5G in India. The Chinese company is trying to spread its footprint in India's lower price range smartphone segment.

Features

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is a 4G phone powered by Helio G96 chipset. The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. It generates full HD + resolution, 20.5: 9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear panel has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing unit. The phone has 8GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM. The phone offers 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot. It has a 5000mAH battery with 33W fast charging.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is expected to be priced under ₹20,000. To recall, the Camon 19 Pro 5G debuted in India with a price tag of ₹21,999 which claimed to be the Industry First 64MP with RGBW (G+P) Lens.

