This new LinkedIn feature separates relevant messages from regular ones. Check details

Microsoft-owned business networking platform LinkedIn has introduced a feature called ‘Focused Inbox,’ which the website has described as a ‘new message experience.’

The feature, LinkedIn said, will make it easier for users globally to find and responds to messages most relevant to them.

“Focused inbox is an intelligent, dual-tabbed inbox that makes it easier to find and respond to the messages that matter the most, by categorising the incoming messages into two tabs: ‘Focused’ and ‘Others,” wrote Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, on the company’s official blog.

The most relevant messages will appear on the ‘Focused’ tab, while the regular ones will be easily accessible on the ‘Other' tab, added Cohen, also stating that users will also be able to move the messages seamlessly between the two tabs.

“Overtime, your inbox will become smarter and smarter based on how you use it,” he concluded.

According to the blog, the feature is a result of the feedback received from the LinkedIn community on how to improve the user experience, a question raised by Cohen himself, in February.

Meanwhile, as per this report, Focused Inbox will be rolled out gradually to all members globally, and they will soon get a notification at the top of their LinkedIn inbox to try this new feature.

