This OnePlus smartphone available at discount of 25,000. Check details

If you are looking to buy a premium 5G smartphone but have a limited budget, the OnePlus 10R 5G is a device you may consider. This is because the smartphone, according to HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan, can be yours for less than ₹20,000, if purchased under an offer that is currently active on Amazon.

OnePlus 10R 5G

Offer on OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹43,999. As per Live Hindustan, however, customers get it for ₹35,999 from Amazon, a cash discount of ₹8,000. On this reduced price, you get bank offers as well, amounting to ₹1,500.

Customers also have the option to order the phone under an exchange offer. Under this, they will have to swap an old handset for the incoming OnePlus 10R 5G, and save up to ₹25,000 on the latter. Therefore, in this case, the final cost is reduced to ₹18,999, a discount of 57% on the original MRP.

It should be noted that the actual exchange value depends on the condition of the old phone being given away.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Features

This offering from Chinese electronics giant OnePlus comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage; MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset is present as is processor. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 shield OnePlus 10R 5G from damages, while a 5,000 mAh battery – which supports 80 W VOOC supercharging – gives power to the smartphone.

For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP selfie camera on the front, along with a triple camera setup on the back panel.

