This OPPO smartphone, which has MRP of 39k, available for 21k. Details here

If you want to buy a premium segment smartphone, Oppo's Reno 8 5G is an option you may consider. The smartphone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹38,999, but customers can get it for a discount of as much as ₹18,050.

Offer on Reno 8 5G

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the offer is available on Amazon. There are two ways in which customers can purchase Reno 8 5G: with or without an exchange offer.

If they choose not to avail the offer, they get a cash discount of ₹9,109, reducing the price to ₹29,890. On this, you get an additional ₹2,000 off on payments from an HSBC Bank cards, and ₹1,500 on Bank of Baroda (BoB) cards. The maximum discount in this case, therefore, is ₹11,109, and the final reduced price is ₹27,890.

On the other hand, if you choose to avail the offer, you get up to ₹18,050 off, bringing down Reno 8 5G's cost to ₹20,949.

Reno 8 5G: Features

It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 processor, and is charged by a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, there is a 32 MP front camera for selfies and videos, and a triple camera setup on the back. For connectivity, there are features such as Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB type-C port, and more.

