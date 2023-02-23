Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This OPPO smartphone, which has MRP of 39k, available for 21k. Details here

technology
Published on Feb 23, 2023 02:01 PM IST

The deal is available on e-commerce website Amazon, and is for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.

Oppo's Reno 8 5G smartphone.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you want to buy a premium segment smartphone, Oppo's Reno 8 5G is an option you may consider. The smartphone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 38,999, but customers can get it for a discount of as much as 18,050.

Offer on Reno 8 5G

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the offer is available on Amazon. There are two ways in which customers can purchase Reno 8 5G: with or without an exchange offer.

If they choose not to avail the offer, they get a cash discount of 9,109, reducing the price to 29,890. On this, you get an additional 2,000 off on payments from an HSBC Bank cards, and 1,500 on Bank of Baroda (BoB) cards. The maximum discount in this case, therefore, is 11,109, and the final reduced price is 27,890.

On the other hand, if you choose to avail the offer, you get up to 18,050 off, bringing down Reno 8 5G's cost to 20,949.

Reno 8 5G: Features

It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 processor, and is charged by a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, there is a 32 MP front camera for selfies and videos, and a triple camera setup on the back. For connectivity, there are features such as Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB type-C port, and more.

