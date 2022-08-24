This tool helps secure users data on Google: Report

To inform users and protect their data from being sent to Google, a developer and privacy advocate has built a demo app that beeps every time your computer delivers any data to Google. Named Googerteller, the app will make a beeping noise every time the user’s computer sends data to Google, reports 9to5Google.

What does the app do ?

Developed by Bert Hubert, who is popular for developing open source DNS software - PowerDNS, the app will make a beeping noise whenever the computer sends data to Google. He demonstrated the working in a Twitter post, showing how the app gives audio cues to the users to alert them that some data has been transferred to Google. The app makes users cautious of their privacy, but the constant beep sound emitted by the app can be disturbing to most.

How does the app work ?

According to 9to5Google, Googerteller uses the freely provided list of IP addresses that are associated with many Google services, excluding the Google Cloud service. Now, whenever the computer connects to one of those IP addresses, either while using a program or when browsing the web, the beep sound will be heard.

Being in the trial phase, the app is currently designed only to be used on Linux-based operating systems.

What is the need for the app?

We are sharing a lot of our private information on the internet today. By doing this, we are unknowingly helping the hackers to infringe our privacy easily. Even if the data is not shared on the internet directly by us, it reaches there through the system we work on. Every time we go online, whether to do a Google search, to locate a place on the map or binge watch any movie, our device sends a lot of data to Google.

A recent study reported by Mint claimed that among all the big tech companies - Twitter, Apple, Amazon and Facebook - Google collects the highest amount of data. It accumulates the most information about its users by putting track of 39 different private data for every user.

