This Valentine's Day, get Apple's iPhone 13 for just 36,999. Here's how

This Valentine's Day, if you are planning to gift an iPhone to a loved one, you may want to order iPhone 13. This is because Flipkart, under its Valentine Day's Deal, is giving an offer under which, you can buy iPhone 13 for less than ₹40,000, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹69,900.

Flipkart Valentine Day's Deal

Under this, customers can purchase the device with or without an exchange offer. If they choose not to avail the offer, they get the smartphone at a reduced price of ₹61,999. By paying from an HDFC Bank card, they save an additional ₹2,000, further reducing the cost to ₹59,999.

On the other hand, if customers choose to exchange an old smartphone for the incoming iPhone 13, they save up to ₹23,000, and get it for ₹38,999 (61,999-23,000). Here, too, they get an additional discount of ₹2,000 on HDFC bank cards. The final reduced price, therefore, is ₹36,999.

It is to be noted, however, that the final exchange value depends on the condition of the device being given away in exchange.

iPhone 13: Features

In it, Apple has given a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, along with the in-house A15 Bionic Chip as the processor. Released in September 2021, iPhone 13 gets a powerful battery, and a 12 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. A 12 MP primary camera and an ultra-wide-angle lens, also of 12 MP, make up the dual rear camera setup at the back.

