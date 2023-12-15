TikTok parent ByteDance cancels next VR headset due to ‘poor’ sales of current model: Reports

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has reportedly scrapped the development of Pico 5, the next virtual reality (VR) headset from Pico, a VR startup acquired by it in August 2021.

Bytedance acquired Pico, a virtual reality startup, in Aug 2021. (Reuters file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to The Information, which broke the story, the tech giant took this decision due to ‘disappointing’ sales of Pico 4, the startup's current headset.

‘Pico’s growth not as rapid as expected'

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per the report, Zhou Hongwei, the CEO of Pico, informed employees during a meeting in November about impending job cuts from various departments (sales, video, and platform operation), noting how the ByteDance subsidiary's previous estimation of its market growth was ‘too optimistic.’

“The VR industry is is still in its early stages…our actual growth did not progress as rapidly as we had expected," the CEO was quoted as saying.

Also, though he did not reveal exactly how many employees would be let go, sources stated that ‘hundreds of jobs’ would be eliminated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Information's report, meanwhile, further noted that post the restructuring, the Pico harware team would focus on creating a new technology, while the software team would either be downsized, or merged into ByteDance's broader product development team.

‘Pico functioning normally’

ByteDance, however, refuted reports of shutting down the virtual reality firm.

“The report that we are shutting down Pico is not true. Pico is under normal operation and the company will continue to invest in the extended reality (XR) business over the long term,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

In the first quarter of 2021, Pico was the third-largest VR headset maker globally, with its shipments rising nearly 45% year-on-year, as per the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail