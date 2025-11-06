Tinder plans to use AI to help you find better matches using your photo

Tinder is turning to artificial intelligence in an effort to change how users interact on its platform. The dating app has faced nine consecutive quarters of declining paying subscribers, and its parent company, Match Group, hopes new AI tools can reverse the trend. Tinder is testing AI to understand users better and use Camera Roll photos for match suggestions.(Pexels)

On its latest earnings call, Match Group announced it is testing a feature called Chemistry, designed to learn more about users through interactive questions. With users’ permission, Chemistry can also access photos stored on their phones’ Camera Rolls to better understand interests and personalities. The feature is currently being piloted in New Zealand and Australia, and CEO Spencer Rascoff indicated it will become a core part of Tinder’s product experience in 2026.

Tinder’s approach mirrors recent moves by other tech companies. For instance, Meta recently launched a feature that uses AI to analyse photos on a user’s phone, even if the images haven’t been shared, to suggest edits. Both approaches raise questions about privacy, as the direct benefits to users remain unclear.

Match Group says Chemistry will help AI recommend more compatible matches. For example, if a user has photos of outdoor activities like hiking or climbing, the system might suggest potential matches with similar interests. Alongside this, Tinder is deploying AI in other areas, such as flagging potentially inappropriate messages with a prompt asking, “Are you sure?” and assisting users in selecting images for their profiles.

The new tests are expected to have a $14 million negative impact on Tinder’s direct revenue for the fourth quarter. Analysts had projected $884.2 million, but revisions, along with broader challenges in the dating sector, have lowered expectations to between $865 million and $875 million.

Tinder is also rolling out other features to increase engagement. These include facial verification, new dating modes, double-date options, and redesigned profiles with prompts embedded into the photo carousel and bio on the first card. Match Group hopes the combination of AI and new features will attract subscribers and keep users engaged in a competitive market.