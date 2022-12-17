Tinder rolls out new feature: Here's how it helps in transparent matchmaking

Tinder is rolling out Relationship Goals, a new profile feature that lets members personalise their search and matchmaking. “Whether down for new friends, here for a fling, or wanting to cuff it, members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match’s intentions,” a statement from the matchmaking website read.

How it works:

Tinder members can tap into their profile settings to choose from six intent options:

1. Long-term partner

2. Long-Term, open to short

3. Short-term, open to long

4. Short-term fun

5. New friends

6. Still figuring it out

This will help Tinder users to make better connections as they’ll be able to see what potential matches have selected on their profiles

Users will receive a prompt every week on whether their Relationship Goals selections are still what they’re looking for.

“This feature was developed in response to a shift we’ve seen among our members. Young singles, who make up most users on Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with whom they spend their time. In fact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want,” said Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder.

“Relationship Goals give members more control over their interactions and allow them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else,” he added.

Tinder stated that the Relationship Goals feature is rolling out globally to members in several countries and will be available to all members by January 5, 2023, just in time for Dating Sunday on the 8th (historically the most-trafficked day for dating apps).