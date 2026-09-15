Tired of Flat Hi-Fi audio? These 5 soundbars are built strictly for music lovers

Sound is an important parameter when it comes to music or movie experience. Sure, the sound quality on TVs is improving. Yet, a soundbar is what makes the sound louder and richer. That said, having just another soundbar does not automatically make it good for music. If your playlists still sound flat, vocals lack presence and bass feels more like a thump than something with depth, your soundbar may simply be tuned more for TV shows and podcasts rather than movies and music. This is where choosing the right soundbar model becomes important.

Best soundbar for music lovers. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Music and movies demand a different kind of audio performance. You want vocals that sound natural, instruments that do not get buried in the mix and bass that adds weight without overpowering everything else. Beyond these, a good soundbar should also maintain clarity when you turn up the volume, whether you are streaming Spotify playlists, listening to Bollywood hits, switching to instrumental tracks or watching an action movie.

That does not mean you need a complicated speaker setup taking over your living room. Some modern soundbars pack dedicated drivers, powerful subwoofers, advanced audio processing and multiple sound modes into a relatively compact package. The trick is knowing which specifications actually translate into better music and which are simply marketing numbers.

We have shortlisted five soundbars that put music higher on the priority list. These are the models to consider if you want your soundbar to deliver punch, clarity and a more engaging listening experience.

Best soundbars for listening to music

The Sonos Arc Ultra combines a sleek, curved design with a powerful 9.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos setup. Its Sound Motion technology delivers punchier bass, while dedicated centre-channel architecture and Speech Enhancement keep dialogue crisp. For movies, it creates a wide, room-filling soundstage with convincing height effects; music sounds rich, detailed and balanced, with clear vocals and instruments. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming add flexibility, while Trueplay helps tune the sound to your room.

Specifications Wattage NA No. of audio channels 9.1.4 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI/eARC Audio features Dolby Atmos, Sound Motion technology, Trueplay, Speech Enhancement, spatial audio, multi-room audio Reasons to Buy Excellent sound quality Great design Great performance Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's sound quality, particularly its Atmos capabilities, and find it performs excellently.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini packs a compact, premium design with 250W RMS output and AMBEO spatial processing that creates an expansive 7.1.4-channel soundstage. Dolby Atmos and DTS add convincing height and depth to movies, while its detailed, balanced tuning works particularly well for music and vocals. Dialogue remains crisp even at lower volumes. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, adaptive sound modes and room calibration, it delivers surprisingly big, immersive audio without occupying much space.

Specifications Wattage 250W RMS No. of audio channels 7.1.4 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI eARC Audio features Dolby Atmos, DTS, AMBEO 3D sound, 360 Reality Audio, Adaptive Sound, Voice Enhancement, Night Mode Reasons to Buy Excellent sound quality Stylish design Great features Reasons to Avoid Bass may not satisfy everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar for its sound quality, clarity and its ability to deliver a much larger soundstage than its compact size suggests. Buyers particularly appreciate the immersive presentation, crisp dialogue and premium build.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and design.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 combines a sleek soundbar with a wireless subwoofer for a powerful 3.1.2-channel setup. Its two up-firing speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS create a more immersive movie experience, while the centre channel keeps dialogue clear. Bass is deep and punchy, making action scenes and music more engaging. For everyday listening, vocals remain crisp and the sound feels fuller than TV speakers. Bluetooth, HDMI eARC and Sony’s BRAVIA Connect app add convenience.

Specifications Wattage 350W No. of audio channels 3.1.2 channels Connectivity HDMI eARC/ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.3 Audio features Dolby Atmos, DTS, AMBEO 3D sound, 360 Reality Audio, Adaptive Sound, Voice Enhancement, Night Mode Reasons to Buy Excellent sound quality, clarity Great connectivity Great cinematic experience Reasons to Avoid Surround effect isn't always convincing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the soundbar enhances TV audio brilliantly, delivering awesome surround effects and clear dialogue. Moreover, the product is easy to install, works flawlessly, and creates a cinematic experience, with one customer noting it's perfect for movies, OTT streaming, sports, and music.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality, clarity and design.

The JBL Bar 500MK2 combines a slim, understated soundbar with a hefty wireless 10-inch subwoofer, delivering 750W of total power. Its 5.1-channel setup, MultiBeam 3.0, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual create a broad, cinematic soundstage, while PureVoice 2.0 keeps dialogue intelligible. Movies get powerful, room-shaking bass, while music sounds energetic with strong low-end. HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make streaming and TV connectivity straightforward.

Specifications Wattage 750W No. of audio channels 5.1 channels Connectivity HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Optical, USB Audio features Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual, MultiBeam 3.0, PureVoice 2.0, SmartDetails, Easy Sound Calibration Reasons to Buy Excellent clarity Great connectivity Sleek design Reasons to Avoid Bass can overpower at times

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the combination of a compact main bar and powerful wireless subwoofer, which gives movies a much bigger, more cinematic presentation. They also like its sleek design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and design.

The Bose Smart Soundbar packs a sleek, compact design with Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace processing to create a surprisingly spacious soundstage. Its upward-firing drivers add height to movie soundtracks, while AI Dialogue Mode keeps voices crisp and intelligible. Music benefits from a wide presentation and balanced vocals, although bass-heavy tracks lack deep low-end without a separate subwoofer. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Alexa and HDMI eARC make it versatile.

Specifications Wattage NA No. of audio channels Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Audio features Dolby Atmos, Bose TrueSpace, AI Dialogue Mode, Voice Control, Alexa built-in, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 Reasons to Buy Excellent sound Great clarity, connectivity Compact, premium design Reasons to Avoid Bass can overpower at times

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality of the soundbar, noting its crisp voice and clear spatial Dolby Atmos effects, while appreciating its compact size that fits well in front of the TV.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and design.

Top features of the best soundbars in India

MODEL NO. OF CHANNELS CONNECTIVITY WATTAGE Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar 9.1.4 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI/eARC NA Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus 7.1.4 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI eARC 250W RMS Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 3.1.2 HDMI eARC/ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.3 350W JBL Bar 500 MK2 5.1 HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Optical, USB 750W Bose New Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar 5.1 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical NA

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of soundbars. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen soundbars and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio features, connectivity and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a soundbar in India What should I look for when buying a soundbar in India? Look at the channel configuration, sound quality, subwoofer, Dolby Atmos support, connectivity and dialogue clarity.

Which soundbar is best for a TV in India? For basic TV viewing, a 2.0 or 2.1 model can be sufficient. Movie-focused buyers should consider 3.1, 5.1 or Dolby Atmos models with a subwoofer and, ideally, dedicated height or rear speakers.

Is HDMI ARC or eARC better for a soundbar? HDMI eARC is better because it supports higher-bandwidth audio formats and is preferable for Dolby Atmos and other high-quality audio signals.

Do I need a subwoofer with a soundbar? Not necessarily. A soundbar without a subwoofer is easier to place and can work well for news, dialogue and casual TV viewing.

Which soundbar is best for movies and OTT streaming? Look for Dolby Atmos, a dedicated centre channel, a subwoofer and HDMI eARC.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.