To improve employee productivity, Google to launch ‘Simplicity Sprint’: Report

Published on Aug 03, 2022 09:27 AM IST
CEO Sundar Pichai announced the initiative during a meeting on July 27, a day after the company reported a second successive quarter of weaker-than-expected-earnings and revenue, a CNBC report said.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters file photo)
Concerned over a second successive quarter of weaker-than-expected-earnings and revenue, Google will launch an effort called ‘Simplicity Sprint’, according to a report in CNBC.

The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai during a meeting on Wednesday last week, a day after the company reported disappointing figures for a second consecutive quarter, the report said.

“There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it should be with the head count we have,” Pichai was quoted as saying during the meeting, which, CNBC said, was attended by more than 170,000 full-time employees of the tech giant.

Urging employees to give him inputs on how to minimise distractions and ‘really raise the bar’ on product excellence as well as productivity, Pichai added, “We're opening the floor for employees to share their ideas, by August 15, through an internal survey. It's an attempt for the company to get better results faster”.

Besides the 50-year-old Indian-origin CEO, other senior Google executives, including chief people officer, Fionna Cicconi, and chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, also attended the conference and answered employees' questions.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc – Google's parent company – said that during the second quarter, the tech giant's head count rose 21% to 174,014 full-time employees, from 144,056 during the same time last year.

In the second quarter, Google's revenue growth slowed to 13% from 62% a year earlier.

Topics
sundar pichai alphabet inc. google
