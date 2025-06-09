“Today, AI is like an intern that can work for a couple of hours…,” says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

The world is steadily transitioning towards embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI), slowly adopting tools and automation processes in day-to-day lives. While the technology is simplifying business processes and tasks, people are now fearing that AI could replace jobs in future. However, many industry experts also assure that AI will work alongside humans. Now, at the Snowflake Summit 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shares greater insight on how people will start to embrace AI in real time. Reportedly, Altman provided a statement that AI could replace entry-level jobs or interns. However, Gen Z could actually benefit from the technology. This claim also supports the recent Oxford Economics study, which talks about how companies are hiring fewer college graduates in recent times. Know what the OpenAI CEO said more about AI taking human jobs. New job seekers and interns may find it hard to find jobs in the world of AI.(Bloomberg)

AI to replace entry-level jobs

Sam Altman chaired a panel with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy at the Snowflake Summit 2025, during which he said that AI could perform similar tasks to junior-level employees, eventually replacing the hours of work done by interns. Altman stated, “Today AI is like an intern that can work for a couple of hours, but at some point it’ll be like an experienced software engineer that can work for a couple of days.” He further added that AI could resolve business problems and that “we start to see agents that can help us discover new knowledge.”

While it seems like a very practical prediction, it is not the first time we have heard something like this. As businesses and companies are heavily investing in AI tools, it is not only saving them money on hiring resources, but it is so fast tracking certain tasks which used to take hours with human intelligence.

But how is Gen Z vastly embracing AI? At Sequoia Capital’s AI Ascent event, Altman highlighted how different generations of people are using AI in the real world. He said, many are using AI as a replacement for Google. However, Gen Z is using AI as an advisor, whereas younger generations are using the technology as an operating system.

Therefore, people in their twenties are heavily relying on AI tools like as ChatGPT to perform the majority of tasks. This also showcases a great example of how AI will work alongside humans, but this could also create an imbalance in the job market, especially for people who are just starting new in the job industry.

