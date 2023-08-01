ONDC's discounted tomato sales soar, 10,000 kg sold in 6 days. How to buy online

In just six days, the government-supported Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has recorded impressive sales of 10,000 kilograms of tomatoes at the discounted rate of ₹70 per kg in Delhi. The National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) provided an allocation of 2,000 kg of tomatoes daily (1,000 orders), which were quickly sold out by afternoon, ONDC Chief T Koshy told Money Control. He added that the initiative is set to continue for at least another week, with zero delivery fees and a restriction of one order per user per week.

The Centre is selling discounted tomatoes. (Photo: Shutterstock)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) reported that ONDC on the Paytm app alone sold nearly 6,000 kg of tomatoes in just one week, accounting for 60% of total tomato sales in Delhi NCR on the ONDC network, according to a statement shared with HT.

ALSO READ- Tomato price rise: Centre steps in, sells at subsidised rate in Delhi, UP and Bihar

How to get discounted tomatoes online through ONDC: Step-by-step guide

If you want to buy discounted tomatoes online, you can do it easily through ONDC. ONDC operates as UPI, which means you don't need a separate app download. It's integrated with existing apps like Paytm, Magicpin, My Store, and Pincode.

ALSO READ: Missing Jaipur-bound truck with tomatoes worth ₹21 lakh in Gujarat? What trader claims

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how you can purchase discounted tomatoes through Paytm and Magicpin, and the process is similar for other stores:

Using Paytm App:

1. Make sure you have the Paytm app downloaded and logged in.

2. Open the app and search for 'ONDC Food' in the search box or scroll down to find 'Paytm se ONDC.'

3. On the ONDC page, search for 'Tomatoes from NCCF.'

4. You'll see a list of available stores based on your delivery pin code, such as the NCCF store at Nehru Place, New Delhi.

5. Place your order by selecting the delivery address and completing the payment.

ALSO READ - ONDC: All you need to know about govt initiative challenging Amazon, Flipkart

Using Magicpin:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Make sure you have the Magicpin app downloaded and logged in.

2. Open the app and search for 'Tomatoes from NCCF.'

3. You'll see a list of available stores based on your delivery pin code, such as the NCCF store at Nehru Place, New Delhi.

4. Place your order by selecting the delivery address and completing the payment.

By following these simple steps, you can easily order discounted tomatoes from the comfort of your home, avoiding the hassle of standing in long queues at physical outlets. ONDC assures that the tomatoes are fresh and of export quality.

You can buy a maximum of 2 kg at ₹70/kg per user per week. The delivery time is usually one day, and home delivery doesn't have any additional charges, so your total order cost would be ₹140.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON