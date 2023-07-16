Home / India News / Tomato price rise: Centre steps in, sells at subsidised rate of 80 per kg in Delhi, UP and Bihar

Tomato price rise: Centre steps in, sells at subsidised rate of 80 per kg in Delhi, UP and Bihar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2023 01:21 PM IST

The government said the NCCF and NAFED would be facilitating the sale of vegetables at a cheaper price in Delhi, UP and Patna for now.

Amid soaring tomato prices, the Centre on Sunday swung into action and brought down its wholesale rate to 80 per kg across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said government sources.

Tomatoes were sold from anywhere between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 per kg to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 per kg. (PTI file)
Tomatoes were sold from anywhere between 80 per kg to 200 per kg. (PTI file)

Underlining that the relief only transpired after the Centre’s intervention, the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ministry said the tomato prices would be effective starting today.

“There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the government to sell it at a concessional rate of 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high. After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500-plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rupees Eighty (80) per kg from today Sunday July 16th, 2023,” the sources said.

The government also suggested that the National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) would be facilitating the sale of the vegetables at a cheaper price in several locations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Patna for now.

“Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations,” sources added.

The NCCP and NAFED had already been suggested by the government on July 12 to purchase vegetables from producing states and distribute them to consuming centres at reasonable prices.

Prices of tomatoes and some other vegetables in the national capital soared to sky-rocketing rates for at least a month now, ever since a delayed monsoon hit various regions of north India, clubbed with weak rainfall.

Vegetable vendors and wholesale dealers had attributed that the same had resulted in damage to the tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of adequate supply and causing a price increase.

According to media reports, tomatoes were sold from anywhere between 80 per kg to 200 per kg in the same period.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out