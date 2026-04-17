Too many tabs? Chrome’s new AI feature solves this problem

For better or for worse tabs are an intrinsic part of the modern web browser experience. They keep the information segregated and help users manage multiple webpages within a single window. But they also come with one big caveat. They make researching a topic complex and complicated. To address this issue, Google has announced a new feature for its Chrome web browser that makes it easier for users to look for information in detail without switching tabs.

Google Chrome gets a smarter AI mode

Users will be able to access tools like Canvas or image creation in AI mode with the new plus menu in Chrome.(Google)

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Google has announced several new AI-powered features that make it easier for users to access and engage with content on Chrome. First, when using AI Mode on Chrome's desktop app the web browser now opens the webpage side-by-side with AI Mode. This change is aimed at making it easier for users to look for relevant information, compare details and ask follow-up questions without switching tabs. This not only helps in maintaining context of the search but it also chain of thoughts for the users.

For understanding, say you're looking for a compact coffee maker for your apartment. When you search for the machine in AI Mode on Chrome, you will see a range of options that fit your criteria. When you click on the link to a specific model, it will open the link in a separate split-screen like space within the same tab. Here, you will not only be able to go through the contents of weblink but also use AI Mode to ask specific questions pertaining to the product in the link.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to this, Google is also rolling out a new feature that lets users search for information across various tabs open. With this update, users will be able to the tap the new ‘plus’ menu in the search box on the new tab page in Chrome's desktop and mobile apps in AI Mode to select recent tabs . Apart from adding multiple tabs as input, users will also be able to add images, PDF files and other documents to the mix to look for relevant information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to this, Google is also rolling out a new feature that lets users search for information across various tabs open. With this update, users will be able to the tap the new ‘plus’ menu in the search box on the new tab page in Chrome's desktop and mobile apps in AI Mode to select recent tabs . Apart from adding multiple tabs as input, users will also be able to add images, PDF files and other documents to the mix to look for relevant information. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lastly, the company said that users will be able to use tools like Canvas and image creation, that are already available in the AI mode, through the new plus menu in Chrome. Availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lastly, the company said that users will be able to use tools like Canvas and image creation, that are already available in the AI mode, through the new plus menu in Chrome. Availability {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Google has confirmed that it is rolling out these features in the US first and that it will soon expand these features to more countries, including India, in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Google has confirmed that it is rolling out these features in the US first and that it will soon expand these features to more countries, including India, in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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