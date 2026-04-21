Top 5 ceiling fans with LED lights under 5000: Energy efficient picks with remote, smart features

Are you still using separate ceiling fans and tube lights in your home? If you are, it’s time for a smarter upgrade. Ceiling fans with built in lights are quickly becoming a popular choice in smart homes as they blend two separate functionalities in a single device while reducing the electronic clutter in a room. Beyond blending two separate functionalities, these ceiling fans come with BLDC motors that not only reduce electricity consumption but also provide noiseless operations. You also get a remote control that lets you change various settings like the speed of the fan, timer and lights without getting up each time.

Factors to consider before the upgrade

These ceiling fans come BLDC technology, which makes them energy efficient.(Amazon)

There are several factors you need to consider before you ditch your old fan for a new and smarter ceiling fan. First is the presence of BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) technology. As mentioned earlier, this technology uses an electronic controller and permanent magnets instead of brushes and copper windings used in traditional fans to reduce energy consumption by 50-65%. This tech also reduces the overall electricity bill and makes the fan run for longer durations on inverter in comparison to traditional fans.

The second factor to consider is the size of the fan. Smaller rooms with a 30-65 sq ft area require fans with 900mm (36 inches) long blades, whereas rooms with 65-120 sq ft in size should have fans with 1200 mm (48 inch) size. Halls and spaces with an area greater than 120 sq ft should have fans with a blade length of around 1400mm or 56 inches.

The third important factor to consider is the type of LED light used. Look for colour temperatures like cool, warm and daylight and ensure that LED is replaceable or has a long lifespan.

So, if you have decided to turn your home into a smart one by replacing boring old fans with smart ceiling fans with lights, here are our top picks for you. These appliances have been picked based on the factors mentioned above, our own expertise in the area and user reviews by buyers on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next best buy.

Best ceiling fans with LED lights for your home

{{^usCountry}} The ceiling fan with LED light by DIGISMART stands out with its 6-blade design and smoke brown finish, which makes it a stylish addition to modern Indian homes. This 6-blade design also makes this ceiling fan centre of attention in the room almost immediately. This ceiling fan comes with a BLDC motor, which consumes just 28W while delivering efficient airflow and quieter operation. It comes integrated with a dimmable LED light, which users control using a smart remote that ships in the box. This remote also features smart features like timer, sleep, and boost modes for enhanced convenience. It has received 3.5 out of 5 starts on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceiling fan with LED light by DIGISMART stands out with its 6-blade design and smoke brown finish, which makes it a stylish addition to modern Indian homes. This 6-blade design also makes this ceiling fan centre of attention in the room almost immediately. This ceiling fan comes with a BLDC motor, which consumes just 28W while delivering efficient airflow and quieter operation. It comes integrated with a dimmable LED light, which users control using a smart remote that ships in the box. This remote also features smart features like timer, sleep, and boost modes for enhanced convenience. It has received 3.5 out of 5 starts on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Specifications Blade Length 1200 mm (6 blades configuration) Wattage 28W Energy Rating 5 Star Air Delivery 225 CMM RPM 380 RPM Sweep Size 1200 mm Special Features BLDC motor, dimmable LED light, remote control, timer mode, sleep mode, boost mode Reasons to buy Premium design Strong airflow Adjustable LED light Quiet operation Reasons to avoid Average remote control Average build quality

{{^usCountry}} What are buyers saying on Amazon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are buyers saying on Amazon? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Buyers appreciate its appearance elegant, its quiet operation, and airflow. However, its build quality and performance have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buyers appreciate its appearance elegant, its quiet operation, and airflow. However, its build quality and performance have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? {{/usCountry}}

Buyers should choose this fan for its design and its noiseless operations.

This ceiling fan with LED light by ACTIVA blends modern functionalities with a traditional design, making it a compelling choice for buyers who are looking to upgrade their homes without changing the aesthetics. It features a sleek wooden-finish aesthetic, which elevates room décor while delivering reliable cooling. It is powered by a 28W BLDC motor, which consumes significantly less electricity than conventional fans and in turn helps in saving up on electricity bills. It comes with a 1200mm sweep and 380 RPM speed motor, which ensures adequate air circulation for medium-sized rooms. This ceiling fan comes with a remote control that can be used to control timer settings, reversible airflow, and multiple speed modes.

Specifications Blade Length 1200mm Wattage 28W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Air Delivery 225 CMM RPM 380 RPM Sweep Size 1200 mm Special Features BLDC motor, LED light, remote control, timer, reversible airflow Reasons to buy Premium design Good build Decent fan speed Reasons to avoid Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quality and build. They also appreciate its speed. However, its noise level has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its design and its speed.

The ceiling fan by DIGISMART stands out with its retro modern aesthetics and LED light that immediately draws attention towards it energy-efficient BLDC motor, making it ideal for smart homes. It features a sleek smoke-brown finish with aerodynamic blades that is ideal for mid-sized rooms. The fan operates on a low 28W power consumption while delivering high-speed airflow, thanks to its 380 RPM motor. Additionally, it comes with noise-cancelling technology, which makes up for noiseless operations. It also includes a smart remote with multiple modes like sleep, timer, and boost. It has received a 4.0 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length 1200 mm Wattage 28W Energy Rating BEE 5-Star Air Delivery 225 CMM Sweep Size 1200 mm Special Features Remote control (timer, sleep, boost modes), Inverter compatible, Low noise operations Reasons to buy Premium design Good build Noiseless operations Good airflow and fan speed Reasons to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its good build quality, its airflow and good fan speed. They also appreciate its low noise operations. However, its reliability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its airflow and noiseless operations.

This ceiling fan by LONGWAY blends modern aesthetics with smart functionality, making it ideal budget buyers looking to upgrade their home. It features a sleek anti-dust decorative finish design with aerodynamic blades and an integrated LED light that doubles as ambient light. It is powered by a 28W BLDC motor, which ensures high airflow while consuming significantly less electricity and reducing electricity bills. This fan can be controlled using a remote control that offers convenient speed adjustments and modes, along with silent operation for bedrooms. It comes with a dedicated reverse mode, which ensures that warm air circulates in the room during winters. It has received 3.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length 1200 mm Wattage 28W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Air Delivery 230 CMM RPM 400 RPM Sweep Size 1200 mm Special Features Integrated LED light, Anti-dust coating, Silent operation, inverter compatibility, Reverse Mode for warm airflow in winters Reasons to buy Premium design Excellent lighting Noiseless operations Good airflow and fan speed Reasons to avoid Average fan performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its good build quality, its airflow and good fan speed. They also appreciate its low noise operations and lighting. However, its fan performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its airflow, lighting and noiseless operations.

This ceiling fan by Atomberg features a sleek and premium finish that is complemented by its integrated Moonbeam LED light, which makes it ideal for modern smart homes. It is powered by a BLDC motor, which delivers high air flow while consuming significantly less power and reducing electricity bills. This fan comes with fan features a remote control with boost mode, timer, and sleep settings for convenience. It also comes with a moonbeam LED light that can be controlled using the remote control. This fan has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length 1200 mm Wattage 35W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Air Delivery 230 CMM RPM 360 RPM Sweep Size 1200 mm Special Features Remote control (timer, sleep, boost), Moonbeam LED light, Silent operation Reasons to buy Premium design and good build quality Excellent lighting Noiseless operations Good airflow and fan speed Reasons to avoid Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its good build quality, premium look and its overall performance. However, its fan speed has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its premium design and good airflow.

Top 3 features of ceiling fans with lighting in India

NAME WATTAGE AIR DELIVERY SPECIAL FEATURES DIGISMART Autum Hexa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 28W 225 CMM BLDC motor, dimmable LED light, remote control, timer mode, sleep mode, boost mode ACTIVA Energia 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with LED Light 28W 225 CMM BLDC motor, LED light, remote control, timer, reversible airflow DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control 28W 225 CMM Remote control (timer, sleep, boost modes), Inverter compatible, Low noise operations LONGWAY Luminair 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control & LED Light 28W 230 CMM Integrated LED light, Anti-dust coating, Silent operation, inverter compatibility, Reverse Mode for warm airflow in winters atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control 35W 230 CMM Remote control (timer, sleep, boost), Moonbeam LED light, Silent operation

Similar stories for you

Why everyone is switching to BLDC fans with remote: Top picks from Orient, Havells, Crompton, more inside

Coolers under ₹5000: Affordable, energy-efficient picks for effective summer cooling at home

Buying an AC under ₹40,000? These 10 3-star models are worth shortlisting for their solid cooling without high bills

FAQs for buying a ceiling fan with LED light in India How much electricity does a ceiling fan with LED light consume? Most BLDC fans consume 25–35W, while LED lights use 10–20W, making total consumption significantly lower than traditional setups.

Which is better: normal fan or BLDC fan with LED? BLDC fans with LED lights are better due to lower power consumption, silent operation, and added smart features like remote control.

What is the ideal sweep size for Indian rooms? A 1200 mm sweep is ideal for most bedrooms and living rooms, while smaller rooms can opt for 900 mm fans.

Can I use a ceiling fan with LED light during power cuts? Yes, BLDC fans work efficiently on inverters and provide longer backup compared to regular fans.

How bright is the LED light in these fans? Brightness typically ranges from 10W to 24W LED, suitable for ambient lighting but may not replace a primary light source in large rooms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON