Top 5 gadgets to buy under 4,999 during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon’s awaited Great Freedom Festival Sale is live on the e-commerce website and mobile app, bringing whopping discounts and deals to products across categories. This makes it the best time to upgrade your electronics, be it smartphones, wearables, or any other gadgets. Additionally, with Raksha Bandhan on the way, it's the perfect opportunity to look for the right gift for your sibling. Therefore, to make great use of the Amazon sale, we have found the top 5 useful gadgets under Rs. 4,999 that could come in handy in day-to-day life. From Bluetooth speakers to power banks, here are our top 5 picks. From the DailyObjects Loop MagSafe charger to Sony headphones, here’s everything you can buy under Rs. 4,999 during the Amazon sale.(Amazon)

Top 5 gadgets under ₹ 4,999

Xiaomi Sound Speaker: If you’re looking for a powerful Bluetooth speaker in a compact size, then the Xiaomi Sound speaker could come as a great option. It offers 30W Dynamic sound output, which is perfect for small gatherings or even travel purposes. It comes with an IP67 rating for water protection and offers up to 12 hours of playback time. The Xiaomi Sound speaker is currently available at Rs. 3199, giving buyers a 51% discount.

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo: Looking for a mouse and keyboard combo? Then the Logitech Pebble 2 is one of the best-looking and best-performing combos at an affordable price. It lets users connect up to 3 devices wirelessly across operating systems. It is sleek, portable, and lightweight, making it a great choice. The Logitech Pebble 2 is available at a 28% discount during the Amazon sale, with an effective price of just Rs. 4,295.

Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth Headphones: Another gadget under Rs. 4,999 you can buy is the Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth headphones. It claims to offer crisp sound quality and EQ settings via an app to customise sound preferences. It also offers multi-connection, letting users switch between two devices at once. Lastly, it offers up to 50 hours of battery life, making it perfect for travel. During the Amazon sale, it's available at a discounted price of Rs. 3989.

Noise Pro 5 Smartwatch: Next on the list we have is a feature-filled smartphone by Noise. The Noise Pro 5 features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display that provides a quick glance at the weather, AQI and time. It offers advanced features like Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, health monitoring features, reminders, a calculator, and music controls. The smartwatch is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999 during the Amazon sale.

DailyObjects Loop Qi2 Mag-Safe charger: Lastly, we have the popular DailyObjects Loop Qi2 Mag-Safe charger, available at a great price during the Amazon sale. The power bank is backed by a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 15W fast charging to smartphones wirelessly. Additionally, it also offers up to 20W charging with USB-C. The DailyObjects Loop Qi2 Mag-Safe charger is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599.