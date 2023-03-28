Topson shares strategy for Old G’s qualification to TI12

Couple of days after Dota 2 player cum coach Sebastien “Ceb” Debs told fans to have faith in the Old G roster and keep cheering for them, the star embedded team flatly qualified for the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 in style after falling short of expectations in Tour 1. The team secured a spot in Second Division of the DPC Western Europe (WEU) 2023.

Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen

According to Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen it’s just the beginning of their journey. They are starting their journey from the bottom and will have to hike their way to the top. But they are not ready to give up, the fight is on.

The mid lane maestro shared the team’s perspective on the future during one of his regular morning livestreams on twitch. Despite the fact that they are mostly a ‘Monkey’ pub squad composed of some of the top tier Dota 2 players, they are looking forward to attending the upcoming The International 12.

Though Topson mentioned that qualifying straight through DPC points seems challenging but they are confident of securing a TI12 spot through qualifiers. He said, “On paper , there’s a chance we could still qualify through points for TI. But realistically we are actually playing for the TI qualifiers. Now if we make it to the Upper Division and get to the last major, and win that major, maybe then we will have enough points. But the thing is we have to conquer every match to get enough points. Even if OG gets relegated to the Second Division, we will be getting to the Upper Division. That’s kind of the goal now.”

Topson is well aware that their most reachable option will be slogging it out into the TI qualifiers, and that’s what the team is preparing for. “So, most likely, we are going to end up playing the qualifiers, but let’s see how it goes.” He stated. Topson also added, “It will be a very boastful mentality of mine if we think that we will have enough points but I don’t have that kind of mentality. If we win, we are happy, if we don’t it's fine. We will win the qualifiers and that's all that matters.”

Notably, Topson, Ceb and Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok are the former OG member and are currently part of the Old G’s roster. Their Second Division run begins on Wednesday, April 5. Though it won’t be that easy, while competing against teams like Teams Secret, Into the Breach and Alliance in the mix despite their current form.

