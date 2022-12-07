Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Truecaller launches feature to connect users with govt officials. Check details

technology
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Named ‘Government Services Digital Directory,’ the feature covers more than 20 ministries of the Union government, and more than 23 states and Union territories, according to Truecaller.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Caller identification service Truecaller has launched in India, a feature that will seamlessly connect users with the government by giving easy access to verified numbers of government officials.

The built-in feature, called the ‘Government Services Digital Directory,’ was announced by Truecaller through its official blog, on Tuesday.

“Continuing Truecaller's mission to build trust in digital communication, we bring you this one-of-a-kind digital directory with verified numbers of central and state governments of India. From national helpline numbers to numbers for ministries and bureaucrats, you now have verified contacts of key government officials and and authorities at your fingertips,” said the company.

At present, the feature covers more than 20 ministries of the Union government, and more than 23 states and Union territories, it added.

Additional benefits of the feature

Now available in India for Android phones, the digital directory will also shield users from scammers who may spoof the name of government service providers, said Truecaller. This it will do by reflecting a green background and a blue tick – indicating that the number is verified – when your phone rings.

Developed by Sweden's Software Scandinavia AB, Truecaller claims to have as many as 240 million (24 crore) users in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

