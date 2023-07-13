‘Truly love this company’: Laid off staffer thanks Microsoft for '10 years of a wonderful ride’

Being laid off despite spending a decade at Microsoft has not made a now-former employee angry or upset with the tech giant, who said she continues to ‘truly love this company’ for a ‘wonderful ride’ over the last 10 years.

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (REUTERS/ FILE)

In her LinkedIn post, the ex-staffer noted she got impacted by the 'recent round' of layoffs at Microsoft, which has carried out two such rounds this year. In the most recent round, announced internally on Monday, Microsoft relieved 276 people. In January, on the other hand, the Satya Nadella-helmed organisation slashed its overall workforce by 10,000.

A screenshot of the former Microsoft employee's LinkedIn post.

‘Learned so much throughout the years’

“I have learned so much throughout the years from my peers and managers. I took time yesterday after news of the layoffs, to reflect on my journey,” India Today quoted from her post, without, however, naming the former employee.

She then recalled ‘so many wonderful memories’ at Microsoft, including her time in stores, moving remotely after giving berth to her daughter, and more. Ending this chapter of her life will be ‘hard,’ she acknowledged.

She concluded the post ‘hoping for the best’ for her colleagues, as well as for friends in the same situation as her, i.e., laid off and looking for a new role.

276 terminated at Microsoft

Of those who lost jobs as a result of the most recent layoffs, 66 were working virtually. The others were all based in the company's home province of Washington. The terminations have taken place in its customer service, support, and sales departments.

