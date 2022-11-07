Tweeples are abandoning Elon Musk's Twitter for this social media platform

Elon Musk's tightening grip over Twitter continues to dominate headlines. Besides his mass layoffs and policies towards the social media giant has been the talking point of late. Several users including celebrities like actor Mick Foley, model Gigi Hadid have opted to leave Twitter. But which are the social media platforms people are flocking to after abandoning the 280-character space (earlier it was 140)?While Twitter users have flocked to platforms like Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, CounterSocial and Discord, there is one social media platform that has become extremely popular in the past one week- Mastodon. In the past one week, the social media platform has gained tens of thousands of platform, leaving many to wonder if it would go on to become an alternative to Musk-owned Twitter. It gained over one lakh followers in the four days since the world's richest man completed the $44 billion buyout.Here are five things you need to know about this social media platform which is rapidly gaining popularity among netizens. 1. Mastodon is founded by German-born Eugene Rochko who began to code the platform in 2016 after he became ‘disillusioned with Twitter’. The 29-year-old told TIME that the idea was motivated by the need to express oneself online through short messages was important to him as well as the world and that it should not be controlled by a single corporation. 2. The major difference between Mastodon and Twitter is that the former is not one cohesive platform. According to TIME, it is a collection of different, independently run servers. 3. The users on these servers can communicate with each other, but any individual user can set up his/her own server. The platform cannot force the server owners to comply with content moderation standards, a criticism which Mastodon faces. Rochko claims that the servers have stricter content rules than Twitter.4. In his blog, Rochko says the platform is used to publish 500-character posts called ‘Toots’ with pictures, texts, polls, videos to the followers and also follow ‘interesting people’.5. According to Mastodon's official blog, there are over 2,400 servers being operated by individuals and organisation. The company provides two public servers mastodon.social and mastodon.online for users who don't know which server they should flock to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON