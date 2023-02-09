Twitter Blue launched in India. What benefits does paid subscription bring?

Twitter, which was designed for short message posting, is gradually evolving. With the latest addition of its premium service Twitter Blue, the platform now allows its paid subscribers to post longer tweets, extending the character limit, which is normally only 280. ALSO READ: Twitter down in Turkey as earthquake response criticism mounts

Twitter Blue has been launched in India. Users can now enjoy the company's paid service by paying a monthly fee of ₹650 per month on the website platform, while Android and iOS users have to pay ₹900 per month. With Twitter Blue, users will also get many new features.

Here are 5 Twitter Blue features:

1. Twitter Blue customers can now send tweets up to 4,000 characters long. This feature is also available for quote tweets and replies, and users can now include media in their longer posts. ALSO READ: Tesla to unveil ‘Master Plan 3’ on March 1: Elon Musk

This new feature is currently available only to Blue subscribers, but all users can read these lengthy tweets. Only the first 280 characters of a tweet will be visible on the timeline, but users can access the entire tweet by clicking Show More.

2. Subscribers will also see fewer advertisements. The decision is consistent with Twitter CEO Elon Musk's approach to more expensive, ad-free subscription plans. ALSO READ: Caged no more? Update from Elon Musk on Twitter access in Turkey

3. Twitter Blue now allows you to post videos up to 60 minutes long helping live bloggers and video content creators.

4. Blue subscription users will be able to edit tweets and post long, high-quality videos. Aside from that, Blue includes additional features such as Organize Bookmark, NFT Profile Picture, Theme, Custom App, and Navigation Icon.

5. Twitter Blue is currently available in 15 countries. India, Brazil, and Indonesia are the most recent additions to this list.

