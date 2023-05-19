Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos of up to 2 hours, announces Elon Musk

Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos of even longer duration of up to two hours or 8 GB, announced Elon Musk on Thursday night. “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Twitter Blue users will be able to edit tweets and post longer videos, among other features. (File)

A non-Twitter Blue subscriber can upload videos for only up to 140 seconds (2 minutes, 20 seconds).

On April 1, Elon Musk had introduced a subscription for the Twitter Blue badge which was formerly issued free of charge. Later it became a paid service that offers the coveted and now embattled blue tick mark implying authenticity at a cost of $8 per month, or $84 a year.

Indian users can subscribe to it for ₹650 and ₹900 per month on the website and mobile, respectively.

The subscribers can edit their tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of posting, post longer videos, view 50 percent lesser advertisements, and also get early access to new features. Their posts are also prioritised by the company.

According to the policies, users who have an account over 90 days old can access Twitter Blue by clicking on the profile picture at the top left.

Meanwhile, on May 12, Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino - former NBCUniversal advertising chief - as the new Twitter CEO. According to Musk, Yaccarino will focus on 'business operations". "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” he wrote.

