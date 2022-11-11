Twitter blue tick subscription to cost more for Indian users: Report

After buying the social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk has announced that users will now have pay monthly for blue tick verification. In the US, it has been priced at $ 8 and its rollout has been started in India as well. However, the Indian users will have to spend more than $ 8 per month for Twitter Blue Tick, reports Live Hindustan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after its launch in the US, some users have seen the prompt related to Twitter Blue subscription in India. The prompt related to Twitter Blue has been shown to Indian users on the iOS App Store. These users have been shown the cost of Twitter Blue subscription at ₹719 per month. That is, Indian users will have to pay ₹719 every month for the verification tick and if they do not do so, their verification tick will be removed.

Price has been kept more than $ 8 in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elon Musk has made it clear that if you want a subscription to Twitter Blue, you will have to spend $ 8 every month. But the price of Twitter Blue subscription in India has been kept at ₹719, which is equivalent to $ 8.91 today. That is, Indian users will have to pay 0.91 dollars or about 73 rupees more for blue tick.

Contrary to the expectations

While fixing the price of Twitter Blue at $8, Musk said that its price is subject to change in different countries and this price will be based on the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) of that country. That is, the price will be decided on the basis of which country's users have how much ability to spend. Based on PPP, the price in India should have been lower than the global market and it was reported to be around ₹185 per month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several users expressed their displeasure and unhappiness over the price fixed for Twitter Blue in India. However, the new prompt is not visible to all users and Twitter Blue is yet to have a wide rollout in India. It is possible that the company may change this price after the complaints of users and taking Twitter blue tick should be cheaper than ₹719. At present, Twitter India has not issued any official statement on this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON