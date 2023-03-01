Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twitter down for several users, netizens claim unable to refresh feeds

Published on Mar 01, 2023 04:25 PM IST

“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”, the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds.

The Twitter snag triggered a meme fest on the interent with netizens showing their funny side to highlight the problems in accessing the feed.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Microblogging platform Twitter suffered a snag with several users on social media taking to the social media site themselves to lodge complaints.“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”, the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds.DownDetector, a website which tracks global outages of websites and platforms, reported 619 complaints from users in India.The Twitter snag triggered a meme fest on the interent with netizens showing their funny side to highlight the problems in accessing the feed.“Welcome to Twitter! Twitter seems to think I'm new today. Maybe I'm a born again Tweeter”, a user tweeted.

Another user tweeted,"Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown".

At the time of publishing of this report, there is no update from Twitter's official medium.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

twitter
