‘Someone wake up Elon’: Twitter suffers global outage. Check reactions

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2023 09:06 PM IST

According to Downdetector, more than 300 users in India complained of having difficulty in using the microblogging site.

Social media platform Twitter was down for several users in India and abroad, Downdetector reported.According to Downdetector, more than 300 users in India complained of having difficulty in using the microblogging site. On the other hand, more than 7,000 users reported snags on the outage tracker website.#TwitterDown began trending on the microblogging platform after users reported snags.

Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

“Someone wake up Elon and tell him his $44 B app isn't working!” a Twitter user reported.“Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can't open the comments section" another user tweeted. Another Twitter user posted,"I have things to say but…. #TwitterDown".

Topics
twitter elon musk
