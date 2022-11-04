Twitter reportedly down as users claim being unable to access website

Microblogging platform Twitter was down for some users who took to social media to complain they were not able to login to the website. DownDetector, the website which tracks outages across the world, received 100 complaints as of 10 am. This comes on a day when the social media giant's new owner Elon Musk is planning to lay off its employees through mail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail