Twitter reportedly down as users claim being unable to access website

technology
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 10:44 AM IST

DownDetector, the website which tracks outages across the world, received 100 complaints as of 10 am.

Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Microblogging platform Twitter was down for some users who took to social media to complain they were not able to login to the website. DownDetector, the website which tracks outages across the world, received 100 complaints as of 10 am. This comes on a day when the social media giant's new owner Elon Musk is planning to lay off its employees through mail.

Topics
twitter
