Twitter revenue dropped 40% YoY, over 500 advertisers have paused spending: Report

Published on Jan 18, 2023 07:01 PM IST

Twitter recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October.(Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

More than 500 of Twitter's advertisers have paused spending on the micro blogging site since Elon Musk's takeover last year, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with its ad business.

The social media company's daily revenue on January 17 was 40% lower than the same day a year ago, the report added.

The drop in the company's revenue was first reported by technology newsletter Platformer on Tuesday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on both the media reports.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk can't pay rent? Twitter is auctioning its coffee machines

Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the billionaire laying off thousands of employees and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating companies on Twitter.

The social media platform recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

