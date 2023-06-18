Twitter user claims Realme smartphones capture user data, Union minister replies

Do Realme's smartphones capture user's data? A Twitter user has levelled serious allegation against the Chinese smartphone maker, with Union minister of state for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar assuring probe into it."Realme's smartphone has a feature (Enhanced Intelligent Services) that captures the user's data (call logs, SMS, and location info) and it is "On" by default. You can only see this "on" by default feature when you go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> System Services -> Enhanced Intelligent Services", the Twitter user @rishibagree posted.

Realme is yet to respond to Twitter user's accusations.

“Indian users are kept in dark to share their data without their consent. This is basically forced consent, since it's on by default. Is this data being sent to China ?”, the user added.

In response to this, Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Will hv this tested and checked @rishibagree".

If you wish to check whether the feature mentioned by the Twitter user is enabled, all you need to go is tap Settings, then go to additional settings. Now select ‘System Services’.The post had several responses on social media. A Twitter user posted,"Sir, please have this checked across all of the custom roms".

“Sir all Chinese mobile brands must rigorously checked whether they are sending any kind of data of indian users to china, or even if they collecting data from the device in the first place”, another user tweeted.

