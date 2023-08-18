Twitter vs Meta upgraded! Jack Dorsey quits Instagram amid Musk-Zuckerberg fight

Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey on Friday said he quit Instagram and criticised its parent company Meta. He also took a jibe at the newly-launched social media app by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company Threads and called it a ‘Twitter clone’. He was inactive on Instagram for years.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey(REUTERS)

“Deleted my Instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to?" Dorsey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), without giving out reasons for leaving the app.

Notably, Dorsey's post was responded by current owner of Twitter (or X) Elon Musk with a fire emoji. This comes despite the co-founder having a mixed relationship with the social media app.

Tension between Twitter/X and Meta shot up recently after the later released Threads app in an alleged bid to win over users foiled after significant changes made to X. It prompted Musk to threaten Zuckerberg to sue him for involving in ‘systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property’.

