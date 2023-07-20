This country recorded fastest mobile internet speed globally in June

The UAE has ranked first globally in mobile internet speed for the month of June, with a download speed of 204.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps, according to the Speedtest Global Index published by Ookla, a web service that provides analysis of Internet access performance metrics.

As for fixed broadband speed, the UAE ranked second globally and first regionally and among Arab countries in June, with a download speed of 239.2 Mbps. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the index, the UAE topped the global rankings during the first half of 2023 (January, February, March, May, and June), while it ranked second in April.

As for fixed broadband speed, the UAE ranked second globally and first regionally and among Arab countries in June, with a download speed of 239.2 Mbps. Singapore topped the list with a speed of 247.29 Mbps.

Quarterly reports issued by Ookla showed that etisalat by e& recorded the fastest median download speeds across both mobile and fixed, at 216.65 Mbps and 261.98 Mbps, respectively, in Q2 2023. etisalat by e& also had the fastest median 5G download speed at 680.88 Mbps and the lowest median mobile multi-server latency at 35 ms.

