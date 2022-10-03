UAE to open ‘economy ministry’ inside metaverse

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is in the process of opening a ‘ministry’ inside the immersive virtual world – metaverse – Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's economy minister, has announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project, unveiled at Dubai's ‘Museum of the Future’ (pictured above), will be undertaken by the country's economy ministry, Al Marri said. The minister was speaking at the maiden Dubai Metaverse Assembly, being held at the museum.

‘Economy ministry’ inside the metaverse

Once the project is completed, and launched, those donning their virtual reality goggles or using other means to enter the virtual world will see the UAE's economy ministry inside. It will be open for business with companies, and ready to sign even virtual agreements with foreign governments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We trained our employees to really immerse themselves in the metaverse, use the metaverse and engage with the Generation Z that is going to come," Al Marri said at the event.

With metaverse, the UAE hopes to add $4 billion to its GDP, as well as expand its workforce, by adding 40,000 more employees, by 2030.

Existing metaverse projects in the UAE

An early private-sector project, launched in February 2017, is the ‘Mars 2117.’ It is named after the ‘dream’ of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to build a colony on the red planet. Under this 100-year plan, the emirates plans to build the first inhabitable human settlement on Mars.

(With AFP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail