Unlocking the enchantment of Merlin Trials: A Journey through Hogwarts Legacy and the real world

Avalanche Studios’ Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts, has featured Merlin Trials as a key gameplay mechanic. These small puzzles are designed to provide players with a way to increase their gear inventory, and they are an important part of the game's mythology. The trials are scattered throughout the world of Hogwarts Legacy, and players must use their unique abilities to solve environmental puzzles in order to uncover clues and complete the trials.

Unveiling the Magic of Merlin Trials. (Image Credit: Avalanche Studios.)

There are a total of 95 Merlin Trials in the game, which are grouped into nine different puzzle types. Each trial is marked by circular stones in the ground, which are often placed near scenic overlooks. To solve the puzzle, players must sprinkle mallow sweet leaves onto the stones and cast Revelio to unveil clues. Upon completion, a magical green visage of Merlin himself appears above the stones.

Recently, a Redditor Airget-lamh posted an image to r/HarryPotterGame, a subreddit that appears to show a place in the real world that looks exactly like a Merlin Trial. The image features a circle of stones in front of a breathtaking view that could easily pass for Scotland, and the stones themselves look like the placeholders used in a specific type of Merlin Trial where players must push or pull a circular stone into place.

While some players have criticized Merlin Trials as busy work, this shared image proves that at least some players have affection for them. They provide a gentle reprieve from the often fast-paced magical battles, and in the early stages of the game, they serve as an introduction to how certain spells react to the environment. These magical trials also encourage exploration and vary in difficulty, providing unexpected challenges in areas of the map that are often overlooked.

Merlin Trials are a harmless and fun addition to the gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy. They harken back to the early days of the Harry Potter series, and they provide players with a chance to explore the wizarding world in a new and exciting way. While players should not expect to find actual Merlin Trials in the real world, they can certainly appreciate the magic and wonder that these puzzles bring to the game.