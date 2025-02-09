Up to 70% off on premium TVs on Amazon: Choose from brands like LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, Mi, and more

Your living room is not just your safe space, it, in fact, speaks a lot about your living standard. You, too, can enhance and accentuate your living space by investing in a premium TV and what best can be the time to buy a premium TV when Amazon is giving up to 70% off on the wide range of premium TVs. You can pick from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Vu, and many more to enhance your living space’s look. Up to 70% off on premium TV

Along with up to 70% off, Amazon is also giving no cost EMI starting at just ₹750 per month and exchange benefits too.

While, choosing the right one from the wide array of brands available on Amazon is a challenge, we have simplified that task for you by listing down the best premium TVs on Amazon at a discount of up to 70%. So, time to pick the right one that is both aesthetically pleasing and fits into your budget and giving your home a makeover.

Up to 70% off on 315 cm (85) TV

The TCL 85-inch C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with its Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision support. Enjoy vivid colours, deep contrast, and smooth motion with its advanced AI-powered picture processing. The built-in Google TV offers seamless access to streaming apps, voice control, and personalized recommendations. Its HDR 10+ technology ensures brilliant brightness and detailed visuals. With Dolby Atmos, the TV provides cinematic surround sound. Sleek and stylish, this smart QLED TV is perfect for movie lovers and gamers alike.

Specifications Screen Size: 215 cm (85 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: QLED with Quantum Dot HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision Sound: Dolby Atmos, 30W speakers Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Voice Control Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate: 120Hz Gaming Features: Game Mode, ALLM, VRR Click Here to Buy TCL 215 cm (85 inches) C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85C655 (Black)

Acer’s 85-inch Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is designed for those who demand top-tier visuals and smart features. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers lifelike colours and sharp details. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance the picture quality, ensuring deeper blacks and brighter highlights. The TV is equipped with Google TV, offering access to countless apps, voice search, and hands-free control. The Dolby Atmos-supported speakers provide a rich audio experience. A sleek, bezel-less design enhances any living space, making it a perfect entertainment hub.

Specifications Screen Size: 215 cm (85 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: QLED with Quantum Dot HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision Sound: Dolby Atmos, 40W speakers Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate: 120Hz Gaming Features: Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Click Here to Buy Acer 215 cm (85 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR85QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model

The Samsung 85-inch 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV offers breathtaking clarity and realism with its 8K resolution. Powered by Quantum Matrix Technology and a Neural Quantum Processor, this TV optimizes every frame for stunning visuals. Quantum HDR 32X enhances colours and contrast, delivering lifelike images. The built-in Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) provides a 3D sound experience. With Samsung’s Tizen OS, you get seamless access to top streaming services and apps. Whether for gaming, movies, or sports, this Neo QLED TV ensures a next-level experience.

Specifications Screen Size: 214 cm (85 inches) Resolution: 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320) Display Technology: Neo QLED with Quantum Matrix Technology HDR: Quantum HDR 32X Sound: Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro), Dolby Atmos Smart Features: Tizen OS, Samsung Smart Hub, Bixby & Alexa voice assistants Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Refresh Rate: 144Hz Gaming Features: Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium Pro Click Here to Buy Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel)

The Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 85-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV redefines home entertainment with its cutting-edge Mini LED display technology. This TV delivers extraordinary brightness, deep blacks, and exceptional contrast, making every scene come to life. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, it optimizes picture and sound based on human perception for a truly immersive experience. Dolby Vision and XR Triluminos Pro enhance colour accuracy, while the XR Motion Clarity ensures smooth action sequences. Google TV integration provides access to endless content, voice control, and smart home compatibility.

Specifications Screen Size: 215 cm (85 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Sound: XR Sound Positioning, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Refresh Rate: 120Hz Gaming Features: HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM, 4K 120Hz gaming support Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR90 (Black)

Up to 55% off on 189 cm (75) TVs

The Mi 75-inch Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its Quantum Dot technology and 97% screen-to-body ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for stunning visuals and dynamic contrast. With Android TV 10 and Google Assistant, accessing entertainment has never been easier. The 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhance the audio experience, making it perfect for movies and gaming.

Specifications Screen Size: 189.34 cm (75 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: QLED with Quantum Dot HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision Sound: Dolby Audio, 30W stereo speakers Smart Features: Android TV 10, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate: 120Hz Gaming Features: MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) Click Here to Buy Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers a superior viewing experience with its 4K X-Reality PRO technology. With HDR support and Motionflow XR, this TV ensures clear and smooth visuals. The powerful X1 processor enhances contrast and colour for lifelike picture quality. Running on Google TV, it provides seamless access to apps, voice commands, and streaming services. Its Dolby Audio system ensures an immersive sound experience, making it a perfect choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size: 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: LED with 4K X-Reality PRO HDR: HDR10, HLG Sound: Dolby Audio, 20W speakers Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate: 60Hz Gaming Features: Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motionflow XR Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

The Vu Masterpiece Series 75-inch 4K QLED TV is designed for premium home entertainment with its high-end QLED display and Dolby Vision support. Quantum Dot technology delivers vibrant colours, while local dimming enhances contrast and black levels. Its 1000-nit peak brightness ensures crystal-clear visuals in any lighting condition. With an integrated 50W soundbar and Dolby Atmos, this TV offers an unmatched audio experience. It runs on Android TV, providing access to various apps, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for seamless streaming.

Specifications Screen Size 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Sound Dolby Atmos, 50W built-in soundbar Smart Features Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 120Hz Gaming Features ALLM, VRR, Game Mode Click Here to Buy Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold)

Samsung’s D Series 75-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a stunning Crystal Processor 4K for lifelike picture quality. The Dynamic Crystal Color technology enhances colour precision, while HDR10+ ensures deeper contrast. With Adaptive Sound and Q-Symphony, it delivers an immersive audio experience. Tizen OS provides an intuitive interface, offering access to top streaming platforms. Its ultra-slim design seamlessly fits into any space, making it an ideal centerpiece for your entertainment setup.

Specifications Screen Size: 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: LED with Dynamic Crystal Color HDR: HDR10+ Sound: Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony, 20W speakers Smart Features: Tizen OS, Alexa & Bixby Support Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate: 60Hz Gaming Features: Auto Game Mode (ALLM) Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)

The TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV combines Quantum Dot technology with Mini LED backlighting for a brighter and more dynamic picture. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, this TV delivers cinematic visuals with exceptional clarity. Dolby Atmos-powered speakers ensure immersive sound. Google TV integration allows easy access to apps, voice commands, and personalized content recommendations. A high refresh rate and low latency make it an excellent choice for gaming and fast-action content.

Specifications Screen Size 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot Sound Dolby Atmos, 30W speakers Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 120Hz Gaming Features Game Mode, VRR, ALLM Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black)

The Hisense Bezelless Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a sleek, modern design with edge-to-edge visuals. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it provides breathtaking picture quality with stunning contrast and colour accuracy. The DTS Virtual:X sound system enhances the audio experience, ensuring cinematic sound. Running on Google TV, it offers intuitive navigation, voice control, and access to all major streaming services. With its smooth refresh rate and advanced gaming features, this TV is built for both entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications Screen Size 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology LED with Bezelless Design HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Sound DTS Virtual:X, 24W speakers Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 60Hz Gaming Features Game Mode, ALLM Click Here to Buy Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6K (Grey)

Up to 50% off on ultra premium TVs

The TCL 98C755 98-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV offers an unparalleled cinematic experience with its Quantum Dot Mini LED technology. It delivers stunning colour accuracy, deep contrasts, and incredible brightness. With Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, every scene comes to life with rich details. The TV is powered by Google TV, providing seamless access to a wide range of streaming apps and voice controls. Its Dolby Atmos sound system ensures an immersive audio experience, making it a perfect choice for home entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications Screen Size 248 cm (98 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot HDR HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ Sound Dolby Atmos, 40W speakers Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 120Hz Gaming Features Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Click Here to Buy TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black)

Samsung’s 98-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a powerhouse of picture quality and performance. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, it offers vibrant colours and ultra-deep contrast. Its AI-powered 4K upscaling ensures that even non-4K content looks stunning. Quantum HDR enhances the visuals, while Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) delivers an immersive audio experience. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS, providing access to an extensive range of entertainment apps and services. With a sleek and modern design, it seamlessly blends into any home setup.

Specifications Screen Size 247 cm (98 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot HDR Quantum HDR Sound Object Tracking Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos Smart Features Tizen OS, Samsung Smart Hub, Bixby & Alexa voice assistants Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Refresh Rate 120Hz Gaming Features Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync Premium Pro Click Here to Buy Samsung 247 cm (98 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA98Q80CAKXXL (Carbon Silver)

The Vu 98-inch Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is designed for luxury entertainment. With its Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision, it delivers exceptional brightness, vivid colours, and deep blacks. The high refresh rate ensures smooth motion handling, making it ideal for gaming and sports. It runs on Vu’s AI-powered OS with Google TV, allowing seamless access to apps, voice commands, and smart home integration. The premium metal frame and bezel-less design give it an elegant look, enhancing any home theatre setup.

Specifications Screen Size 248 cm (98 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Sound Dolby Atmos, 50W speakers Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 120Hz Gaming Features Game Mode, ALLM, VRR Click Here to Buy Vu 248 cms (98 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 98QV (Jetplane Grey)

The Hisense Q7N Series 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a premium entertainment powerhouse. With its advanced Quantum Dot technology and Full Array Local Dimming, it delivers exceptional picture quality with deep blacks and bright highlights. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ enhance every frame for cinematic realism. The TV is powered by Google TV, offering seamless access to top streaming apps and voice controls. Its immersive Dolby Atmos sound system provides theatre-like audio, making it an excellent choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size: 254 cm (100 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology: QLED with Quantum Dot HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Sound: Dolby Atmos, 60W speakers Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate: 120Hz Gaming Features: Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Click Here to Buy Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey)

Top Three features of the best Premium TV

Best Premium TV Screen Size Resolution HDR TCL C655 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Acer Super Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Samsung Neo QLED 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320) Quantum HDR 32X Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10, Dolby Vision Mi Q1 Series 189.34 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10, Dolby Vision Vu Masterpiece Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Samsung D Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+ TCL QD-Mini LED 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Hisense Bezelless Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+ TCL 98C755 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Samsung 98-inch QLED 247 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+ Vu Masterpiece 98-inch 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+, Dolby Vision Hisense Q7N Series 254 cm (100 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR10+

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Premium TV

Screen size & resolution : Choose based on room size and viewing distance. 4K and 8K resolutions provide exceptional clarity.

: Choose based on room size and viewing distance. 4K and 8K resolutions provide exceptional clarity. Display technology : QLED, Mini LED, and OLED offer better colour accuracy, contrast, and brightness.

: QLED, Mini LED, and OLED offer better colour accuracy, contrast, and brightness. HDR support : Look for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality.

: Look for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality. Refresh rate & gaming features : Higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) and gaming features like VRR, ALLM enhance gaming experiences.

: Higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) and gaming features like VRR, ALLM enhance gaming experiences. Smart features & OS : Google TV, Tizen, or webOS with voice assistant support and streaming apps.

: Google TV, Tizen, or webOS with voice assistant support and streaming apps. Audio quality : Dolby Atmos and high-watt speakers improve the sound experience.

: Dolby Atmos and high-watt speakers improve the sound experience. Connectivity options: HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for external device compatibilitt.

FAQ on Best Premium TV What is the ideal screen size for a premium TV? It depends on your room size and viewing distance. 75-inch and above models are best for large rooms.

Is 8K better than 4K? 8K provides superior clarity, but 4K is still the best value for most users as 8K content is limited.

Which is better, QLED or OLED? QLED offers higher brightness, while OLED has better contrast and deep blacks.

What is the advantage of Dolby Vision and HDR10+? They enhance picture quality with better brightness, contrast, and colour depth.

Are premium TVs good for gaming? Yes, features like 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM make them ideal for gaming.

