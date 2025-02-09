Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Up to 70% off on premium TVs on Amazon: Choose from brands like LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, Mi, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 09, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Amazon is offering up to 70% off on its wide range of premium TVs from reckoned brands like Samsung, LG, and more

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

TCL 215 cm (85 inches) C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85C655 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹149,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 215 cm (85 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR85QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model View Details checkDetails

₹149,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

best overall

Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹1,349,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR90 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹550,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

value for money

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹95,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹131,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹99,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹159,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6K (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹94,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹449,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

best in premium range

Samsung 247 cm (98 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA98Q80CAKXXL (Carbon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹775,491

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vu 248 cms (98 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 98QV (Jetplane Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹319,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹279,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Your living room is not just your safe space, it, in fact, speaks a lot about your living standard. You, too, can enhance and accentuate your living space by investing in a premium TV and what best can be the time to buy a premium TV when Amazon is giving up to 70% off on the wide range of premium TVs. You can pick from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Vu, and many more to enhance your living space’s look.

Up to 70% off on premium TV
Up to 70% off on premium TV

Along with up to 70% off, Amazon is also giving no cost EMI starting at just 750 per month and exchange benefits too.

While, choosing the right one from the wide array of brands available on Amazon is a challenge, we have simplified that task for you by listing down the best premium TVs on Amazon at a discount of up to 70%. So, time to pick the right one that is both aesthetically pleasing and fits into your budget and giving your home a makeover.

 

Up to 70% off on 315 cm (85) TV

 

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 85-inch C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with its Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision support. Enjoy vivid colours, deep contrast, and smooth motion with its advanced AI-powered picture processing. The built-in Google TV offers seamless access to streaming apps, voice control, and personalized recommendations. Its HDR 10+ technology ensures brilliant brightness and detailed visuals. With Dolby Atmos, the TV provides cinematic surround sound. Sleek and stylish, this smart QLED TV is perfect for movie lovers and gamers alike.

Specifications

Screen Size:
215 cm (85 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR:
HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Sound:
Dolby Atmos, 30W speakers
Smart Features:
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Voice Control
Connectivity:
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate:
120Hz
Gaming Features:
Game Mode, ALLM, VRR
Click Here to Buy

TCL 215 cm (85 inches) C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85C655 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Acer’s 85-inch Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is designed for those who demand top-tier visuals and smart features. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers lifelike colours and sharp details. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance the picture quality, ensuring deeper blacks and brighter highlights. The TV is equipped with Google TV, offering access to countless apps, voice search, and hands-free control. The Dolby Atmos-supported speakers provide a rich audio experience. A sleek, bezel-less design enhances any living space, making it a perfect entertainment hub.

Specifications

Screen Size:
215 cm (85 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR:
HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Sound:
Dolby Atmos, 40W speakers
Smart Features:
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity:
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate:
120Hz
Gaming Features:
Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Click Here to Buy

Acer 215 cm (85 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR85QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 85-inch 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV offers breathtaking clarity and realism with its 8K resolution. Powered by Quantum Matrix Technology and a Neural Quantum Processor, this TV optimizes every frame for stunning visuals. Quantum HDR 32X enhances colours and contrast, delivering lifelike images. The built-in Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) provides a 3D sound experience. With Samsung’s Tizen OS, you get seamless access to top streaming services and apps. Whether for gaming, movies, or sports, this Neo QLED TV ensures a next-level experience.

Specifications

Screen Size:
214 cm (85 inches)
Resolution:
8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320)
Display Technology:
Neo QLED with Quantum Matrix Technology
HDR:
Quantum HDR 32X
Sound:
Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro), Dolby Atmos
Smart Features:
Tizen OS, Samsung Smart Hub, Bixby & Alexa voice assistants
Connectivity:
4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Refresh Rate:
144Hz
Gaming Features:
Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium Pro
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel)

Also Read: Smart TV under Rs, 40000: Top 10 picks for your perfect movie nights

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 85-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV redefines home entertainment with its cutting-edge Mini LED display technology. This TV delivers extraordinary brightness, deep blacks, and exceptional contrast, making every scene come to life. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, it optimizes picture and sound based on human perception for a truly immersive experience. Dolby Vision and XR Triluminos Pro enhance colour accuracy, while the XR Motion Clarity ensures smooth action sequences. Google TV integration provides access to endless content, voice control, and smart home compatibility.

Specifications

Screen Size:
215 cm (85 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive
HDR:
Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
Sound:
XR Sound Positioning, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio
Smart Features:
Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity:
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6
Refresh Rate:
120Hz
Gaming Features:
HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM, 4K 120Hz gaming support
Click Here to Buy

Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR90 (Black)

Also Read: Best TVs on Amazon: Make the most of attractive deals on TVs from top rated brands

Up to 55% off on 189 cm (75) TVs

Loading Suggestions...

The Mi 75-inch Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its Quantum Dot technology and 97% screen-to-body ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for stunning visuals and dynamic contrast. With Android TV 10 and Google Assistant, accessing entertainment has never been easier. The 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhance the audio experience, making it perfect for movies and gaming.

Specifications

Screen Size:
189.34 cm (75 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR:
HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Sound:
Dolby Audio, 30W stereo speakers
Smart Features:
Android TV 10, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity:
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate:
120Hz
Gaming Features:
MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Click Here to Buy

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers a superior viewing experience with its 4K X-Reality PRO technology. With HDR support and Motionflow XR, this TV ensures clear and smooth visuals. The powerful X1 processor enhances contrast and colour for lifelike picture quality. Running on Google TV, it provides seamless access to apps, voice commands, and streaming services. Its Dolby Audio system ensures an immersive sound experience, making it a perfect choice for home entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size:
189 cm (75 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
LED with 4K X-Reality PRO
HDR:
HDR10, HLG
Sound:
Dolby Audio, 20W speakers
Smart Features:
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity:
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate:
60Hz
Gaming Features:
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motionflow XR
Click Here to Buy

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Vu Masterpiece Series 75-inch 4K QLED TV is designed for premium home entertainment with its high-end QLED display and Dolby Vision support. Quantum Dot technology delivers vibrant colours, while local dimming enhances contrast and black levels. Its 1000-nit peak brightness ensures crystal-clear visuals in any lighting condition. With an integrated 50W soundbar and Dolby Atmos, this TV offers an unmatched audio experience. It runs on Android TV, providing access to various apps, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for seamless streaming.

Specifications

Screen Size
189 cm (75 inches)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Sound
Dolby Atmos, 50W built-in soundbar
Smart Features
Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Gaming Features
ALLM, VRR, Game Mode
Click Here to Buy

Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s D Series 75-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a stunning Crystal Processor 4K for lifelike picture quality. The Dynamic Crystal Color technology enhances colour precision, while HDR10+ ensures deeper contrast. With Adaptive Sound and Q-Symphony, it delivers an immersive audio experience. Tizen OS provides an intuitive interface, offering access to top streaming platforms. Its ultra-slim design seamlessly fits into any space, making it an ideal centerpiece for your entertainment setup.

Also Read: Amazon sale: Get attractive deals and discounts on 40-inch smart TVs

Specifications

Screen Size:
189 cm (75 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
LED with Dynamic Crystal Color
HDR:
HDR10+
Sound:
Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony, 20W speakers
Smart Features:
Tizen OS, Alexa & Bixby Support
Connectivity:
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate:
60Hz
Gaming Features:
Auto Game Mode (ALLM)
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV combines Quantum Dot technology with Mini LED backlighting for a brighter and more dynamic picture. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, this TV delivers cinematic visuals with exceptional clarity. Dolby Atmos-powered speakers ensure immersive sound. Google TV integration allows easy access to apps, voice commands, and personalized content recommendations. A high refresh rate and low latency make it an excellent choice for gaming and fast-action content.

Specifications

Screen Size
189 cm (75 inches)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology
QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot
Sound
Dolby Atmos, 30W speakers
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Gaming Features
Game Mode, VRR, ALLM
Click Here to Buy

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black)

Also Read: Best Mi TV: Redefine entertainment standards with 6 remarkable picks, setting new benchmarks for immersive experiences

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense Bezelless Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a sleek, modern design with edge-to-edge visuals. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it provides breathtaking picture quality with stunning contrast and colour accuracy. The DTS Virtual:X sound system enhances the audio experience, ensuring cinematic sound. Running on Google TV, it offers intuitive navigation, voice control, and access to all major streaming services. With its smooth refresh rate and advanced gaming features, this TV is built for both entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications

Screen Size
189 cm (75 inches)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology
LED with Bezelless Design
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Sound
DTS Virtual:X, 24W speakers
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Gaming Features
Game Mode, ALLM
Click Here to Buy

Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6K (Grey)

Also Read: Best 43-inch TV: Top 8 picks at up to 58% off to enhance your viewing experience and take it to a new level

 

Up to 50% off on ultra premium TVs

 

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 98C755 98-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV offers an unparalleled cinematic experience with its Quantum Dot Mini LED technology. It delivers stunning colour accuracy, deep contrasts, and incredible brightness. With Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, every scene comes to life with rich details. The TV is powered by Google TV, providing seamless access to a wide range of streaming apps and voice controls. Its Dolby Atmos sound system ensures an immersive audio experience, making it a perfect choice for home entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications

Screen Size
248 cm (98 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology
QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot
HDR
HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ
Sound
Dolby Atmos, 40W speakers
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Gaming Features
Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Click Here to Buy

TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 98-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a powerhouse of picture quality and performance. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, it offers vibrant colours and ultra-deep contrast. Its AI-powered 4K upscaling ensures that even non-4K content looks stunning. Quantum HDR enhances the visuals, while Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) delivers an immersive audio experience. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS, providing access to an extensive range of entertainment apps and services. With a sleek and modern design, it seamlessly blends into any home setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
247 cm (98 inches)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR
Quantum HDR
Sound
Object Tracking Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
Tizen OS, Samsung Smart Hub, Bixby & Alexa voice assistants
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Gaming Features
Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync Premium Pro
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 247 cm (98 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA98Q80CAKXXL (Carbon Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

The Vu 98-inch Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is designed for luxury entertainment. With its Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision, it delivers exceptional brightness, vivid colours, and deep blacks. The high refresh rate ensures smooth motion handling, making it ideal for gaming and sports. It runs on Vu’s AI-powered OS with Google TV, allowing seamless access to apps, voice commands, and smart home integration. The premium metal frame and bezel-less design give it an elegant look, enhancing any home theatre setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
248 cm (98 inches)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Sound
Dolby Atmos, 50W speakers
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Gaming Features
Game Mode, ALLM, VRR
Click Here to Buy

Vu 248 cms (98 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 98QV (Jetplane Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense Q7N Series 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a premium entertainment powerhouse. With its advanced Quantum Dot technology and Full Array Local Dimming, it delivers exceptional picture quality with deep blacks and bright highlights. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ enhance every frame for cinematic realism. The TV is powered by Google TV, offering seamless access to top streaming apps and voice controls. Its immersive Dolby Atmos sound system provides theatre-like audio, making it an excellent choice for home entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size:
254 cm (100 inches)
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Technology:
QLED with Quantum Dot
HDR:
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Sound:
Dolby Atmos, 60W speakers
Smart Features:
Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
Connectivity:
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate:
120Hz
Gaming Features:
Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Click Here to Buy

Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey)

Top Three features of the best Premium TV

Best Premium TV

Screen Size

Resolution

HDR

TCL C655 Series215 cm (85 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Acer Super Series215 cm (85 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Samsung Neo QLED214 cm (85 inches)8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320)Quantum HDR 32X
Sony BRAVIA 9 Series215 cm (85 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10, Dolby Vision
Mi Q1 Series189.34 cm (75 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series189 cm4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10, Dolby Vision
Vu Masterpiece Series189 cm (75 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Samsung D Series189 cm (75 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+
TCL QD-Mini LED189 cm (75 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Hisense Bezelless Series189 cm (75 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+
TCL 98C755248 cm (98 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Samsung 98-inch QLED247 cm (98 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+
Vu Masterpiece 98-inch248 cm (98 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Hisense Q7N Series254 cm (100 inches)4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)HDR10+

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Premium TV

  • Screen size & resolution: Choose based on room size and viewing distance. 4K and 8K resolutions provide exceptional clarity.
  • Display technology: QLED, Mini LED, and OLED offer better colour accuracy, contrast, and brightness.
  • HDR support: Look for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality.
  • Refresh rate & gaming features: Higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) and gaming features like VRR, ALLM enhance gaming experiences.
  • Smart features & OS: Google TV, Tizen, or webOS with voice assistant support and streaming apps.
  • Audio quality: Dolby Atmos and high-watt speakers improve the sound experience.
  • Connectivity options: HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for external device compatibilitt.

Similar articles for you

Best 10 Sony LED TVs for 2024: A complete comparison guide

Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

Best LG TV: From immersive sound to innovative smart features, these top 6 picks have it all

Best 55 inch TV for a larger than life viewing experience: Our top 8 picks

FAQ on Best Premium TV

  • What is the ideal screen size for a premium TV?

    It depends on your room size and viewing distance. 75-inch and above models are best for large rooms.

  • Is 8K better than 4K?

    8K provides superior clarity, but 4K is still the best value for most users as 8K content is limited.

  • Which is better, QLED or OLED?

    QLED offers higher brightness, while OLED has better contrast and deep blacks.

  • What is the advantage of Dolby Vision and HDR10+?

    They enhance picture quality with better brightness, contrast, and colour depth.

  • Are premium TVs good for gaming?

    Yes, features like 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM make them ideal for gaming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On