Best TVs on Amazon: Make the most of attractive deals on TVs from top rated brands

Every time you buy a new gadget or a home appliance, be rest assured that in a couple of years who will have buy a new one of the kind or upgrade it. Why? That's because technology is changing at a rapid pace and often we find our products to be outdated. With newer features and enhanced efficiency, older models quickly become obsolete. Buying an expensive appliance is not always options as families don't always have that kind of money. It is such scenarios that buying one during a sale or when special offers are on the cards is a wise thing to do. Amazon's special offers present opportune moments to upgrade. You can then have access to cutting-edge technology at discounted prices. Considering a TV purchase? Seize the chance now to benefit from attractive discounts offered as part of their limited deals scheme. Best TVs on Amazon: Check out TVs from top rated brands and offers on them on Amazon.

Lets talk a bit about smart TVs of today - you can revolutionize your viewing experience by seamlessly integrating entertainment options and enhancing accessibility. With built-in internet connectivity, streaming services and app compatibility, it transforms your television into a multifunctional hub for entertainment and information. Smart TVs offer personalized recommendations, interactive features and voice control, providing unparalleled convenience and customization. They facilitate effortless access to a vast array of content, from streaming platforms to social media, transcending traditional viewing boundaries. Embracing a smart TV redefines how you engage with entertainment, offering a dynamic and immersive viewing journey.

We have curated a list of some of the best TVs from top rated brands. Check them out here and if you like any, add them to your cart.

1) Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Looking for a compelling blend of quality and innovation? Then Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN is for you. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, viewers can immerse themselves in stunning visuals, bringing every detail to life. Powered by Android, it provides access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services, enhancing entertainment options. Its LED display technology ensures vibrant colours and crisp images. Sleek design coupled with smart features makes it a standout choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience at an affordable price.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

125 cm (50 inches) LED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Android TV functionality

Sleek black design

Multiple connectivity options (HDMI, USB, etc.)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 4K resolution for immersive viewing experience Limited information available on specific features and performance Android TV platform offers access to a wide range of apps and content Lack of detailed specifications on audio quality and smart features

2) Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL has been designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience. This TV's Crystal Display ensures vibrant colours and sharp contrasts, enhancing every detail on the screen. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, the visual clarity is exceptional, offering lifelike images. The iSmart functionality brings seamless connectivity, enabling access to various streaming platforms and apps. Samsung's renowned reliability and quality ensure longevity, making it a reliable choice for those seeking both performance and style in their entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

108 cm (43 inches) Crystal display

4K Ultra HD resolution

iSmart functionality for smart features

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant and sharp display with Crystal technology May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models Smart features provide access to a variety of streaming services and apps Sound quality may not be as impressive compared to dedicated audio systems

3) Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

If you are keen on a powerhouse of entertainment, then go for Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (sleek black). Boasting a generous 139 cm (55 inches) display, it delivers breathtaking visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution, capturing every detail with stunning clarity. Powered by Google TV, it offers a seamless and intuitive user experience, with access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services. Its sleek design complements any modern living space, while its smart features redefine the way you interact with your television, making it a standout choice for immersive entertainment experiences.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black):

139 cm (55 inches) LED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart LED technology

Google TV functionality

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K display for immersive viewing experiences May come at a higher price point compared to other models Google TV platform offers access to a wide range of apps and content Some users may prefer a simpler interface without smart features

4) Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN offers an exceptional entertainment experience. With its 108 cm (43 inches) display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vivid colours and sharp details. Integrated with Fire TV, it provides seamless access to a vast library of content, including popular streaming services, apps, and games. Its sleek design and smart features make it a perfect addition to any living space, offering endless entertainment possibilities at an affordable price point.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black):

108 cm (43 inches) LED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Fire TV integration for seamless content access

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution display for immersive viewing May have limited availability of certain apps compared to other smart TV platforms Integration with Fire TV offers a wide range of streaming options Audio quality may not be as robust as dedicated sound systems

5) Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

If you want youe smart TV to be compact and yet provide you a compelling viewing experience, then Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN is for you. With its 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready display, it offers crisp visuals and vibrant colours, enhancing your viewing experience. Integrated with Fire TV, it provides seamless access to a plethora of streaming services, apps, and games, ensuring endless entertainment possibilities. Its smart features and user-friendly interface make navigation effortless, while its sleek design complements any living space, making it an ideal choice for those seeking quality entertainment in a smaller package.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black):

80 cm (32 inches) LED display

HD Ready resolution

Fire TV integration for access to streaming services

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size suitable for smaller living spaces Limited screen size may not be ideal for larger rooms or immersive viewing experiences Integration with Fire TV provides a wide range of entertainment options HD Ready resolution may not offer the same level of detail as Full HD or 4K displays

6) iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black)



This TV is so designed that it can give you a superior entertainment experience. The iFFALCON smart LED Google TV iFF55U62's expansive 138.7 cm (55 inches) display and 4K Ultra HD resolution can deliver stunning visuals with lifelike detail and vibrant colours. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services, offering endless entertainment options. Its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while its smart features redefine how you interact with your TV, making it a standout choice for immersive entertainment.

Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black):

138.7 cm (55 inches) LED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Google TV integration for access to a wide range of apps and content

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expansive 55-inch display with stunning 4K resolution for immersive viewing May have a higher price point compared to other similar models Google TV integration offers a seamless and intuitive interface for accessing entertainment content Some users may prefer a different smart TV platform over Google TV



7) Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43E7K (Black)

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43E7K combines cutting-edge technology with peace of mind. With its 108 cm (43 inches) QLED display, it offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and remarkable clarity. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures an immersive viewing experience, bringing every detail to life. Integrated smart features provide access to a variety of streaming services and apps. Additionally, the included 4-year comprehensive warranty offers reassurance, making it a reliable choice for those seeking both premium quality and long-term protection for their investment.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43E7K (Black):

108 cm (43 inches) QLED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality for access to streaming services and apps

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Comes with a 4-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QLED display technology offers vibrant colours and high contrast May have a higher price point compared to some competitors 4K resolution delivers stunningly sharp and detailed images Smart features may not be as advanced or user-friendly as other brands



8) OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black)



The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro redefines home entertainment. With its expansive 163 cm QLED display, it offers breathtaking visuals with vibrant colours and incredible clarity. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures every detail is crisp and lifelike, taking your viewing experience to new heights. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a vast array of content, apps and games. Its sleek design and smart features make it a centerpiece of any modern living space, delivering immersive entertainment with unparalleled sophistication.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black):

163 cm (65 inches) QLED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality powered by Google TV

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 65-inch QLED display offers vibrant colours and stunning clarity May come at a higher price point compared to other similar models Integration with Google TV provides access to a wide range of content and apps Some users may find the smart features interface overwhelming or complex



3 best features for you

Product Name Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black) LED HD Ready 60Hz iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43E7K (Black) QLED 4K Ultra HD 60Hz OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black) QLED 4K Ultra HD 120Hz



Best value for money

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN easily stands out as the best value for money. Offering impressive features like 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart capabilities with Fire TV integration, it combines quality and affordability. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it delivers an immersive viewing experience without breaking the bank. The Redmi 108 cm TV provides excellent value, ensuring you get the most out of your entertainment investment.





Best overall product





The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) takes the number 1 spot as the best overall product in its category. Boasting a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers crisp, vibrant visuals with exceptional clarity and detail. Powered by Android TV, it offers a seamless user experience with access to a plethora of apps, games, and streaming services. Its sleek design and slim profile add elegance to any space, while features like voice control and built-in Chromecast enhance convenience and connectivity. With impressive performance and versatility, this Xiaomi TV redefines home entertainment.





How to but the best TV in India

To buy the best TV in India, consider factors like screen size, resolution (preferably 4K), display technology (LED, QLED, or OLED), smart features, connectivity options, and budget. Research various brands, read reviews, and compare prices to ensure you get the perfect combination of performance, features, and value for money.





