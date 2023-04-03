Updates you need to have about the upcoming Call of Duty

On 16thNovember, 2022 Activision dropped their Call of Duty Warzone 2, with Modern Warfare 2 having been released two week before, 28thOctober. Activision had a prior plan to milk this game for a two year cycle but they changed the plans afterwards. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

According to a recent report, Activision altered their two year plan and the company decided to release a brand new premium installment. It seems Activision wants to stimulate their existing player-base with this brand new expansion.

Before the Call of Duty Modern Warfare release, the company wanted to go with a two year cycle with a daily dose of fresh content. Only one major DLC will be there which will mainly focus on the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. But rumor says that during the development publishers decided to run the DLC as a completely new game. And with this the Call of Duty expansion rumor got a major foundation.

Though there are no updates from the horse mouth itself about the game's release date, gameplay change, and plotline. But it is rumored that it will launch in November and prior that the Alpha and Beta access will be done.

Apparently, a vague speculation was made for the game by some Redditors that Early access will go live from 26thof May .The game may release on 10thof November.

Furthermore, It is rumored that there will be R6 lookalike zombie outbreak mode. It’s also speculated that Microsoft is trying to bring Call of Duty on Nintendo. If this happens then It will be a major fan serving moment for Nintendo users.