Home / Technology / Updates you need to have about the upcoming Call of Duty

Updates you need to have about the upcoming Call of Duty

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 03, 2023 08:00 PM IST

According to a recent report, Activision altered their two year plan and the company decided to release a brand new premium installment.

On 16thNovember, 2022 Activision dropped their Call of Duty Warzone 2, with Modern Warfare 2 having been released two week before, 28thOctober. Activision had a prior plan to milk this game for a two year cycle but they changed the plans afterwards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

According to a recent report, Activision altered their two year plan and the company decided to release a brand new premium installment. It seems Activision wants to stimulate their existing player-base with this brand new expansion.

Before the Call of Duty Modern Warfare release, the company wanted to go with a two year cycle with a daily dose of fresh content. Only one major DLC will be there which will mainly focus on the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. But rumor says that during the development publishers decided to run the DLC as a completely new game. And with this the Call of Duty expansion rumor got a major foundation.

Though there are no updates from the horse mouth itself about the game's release date, gameplay change, and plotline. But it is rumored that it will launch in November and prior that the Alpha and Beta access will be done.

Apparently, a vague speculation was made for the game by some Redditors that Early access will go live from 26thof May .The game may release on 10thof November.

Furthermore, It is rumored that there will be R6 lookalike zombie outbreak mode. It’s also speculated that Microsoft is trying to bring Call of Duty on Nintendo. If this happens then It will be a major fan serving moment for Nintendo users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
activision call of duty microsoft nintendo november gaming date + 5 more
activision call of duty microsoft nintendo november gaming date + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out