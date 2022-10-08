Usernames, passwords of 1 million Facebook users ‘compromised’: Meta

Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook Inc., said on Friday usernames and passwords of around 1 million Facebook users have been ‘compromised,’ adding that those affected will be notified about the situation.

“This year, we identified more than 400 ‘malicious’ apps, on both Android and iOS, that target internet users and steal their login information,” Meta stated. The apps, it said, were disguised as photo editors, mobile games or health trackers.

Some of these were downloaded from software stores of Apple and Alphabet (Google), both of whom have been informed about the issue, Meta added.

Meanwhile, Apple said 45 of the 400 apps were downloaded from its store and have been removed; on the other hand, a Google spokesperson noted all its ‘malicious’ apps have been taken off.

Meta's next step

The social media giant said it will share tips, with those whose accounts were compromised, on how to avoid falling prey to such apps, whether for Facebook or any other networking website.

David Agranoivch, the company's director of global threat disruption, said of the 1 million users, not all necessarily had their accounts compromised. Agranovich also informed that ‘malicious activity’ occurred off Meta's systems.

“If an app promises you something too good to be true, such as unreleased features for another platform or social media site, chances are it has some ulterior motives,” Agranovich remarked.

