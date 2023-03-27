Valve leaves ‘Left 4 Dead 3’ fans hanging with non-priority status. Can Counter Strike 2 files tell is it coming or not?

In the world of gaming, few franchises have garnered a more dedicated following than Left 4 Dead. Fans have been clamoring for a third installment in the series for years, but so far, it’s been nothing but speculation and rumors. The latest news comes from an unexpected source - Counter-Strike 2’s files.

Left 4 Dead 3: Is It Coming or Not?(Valve)

But wait, there’s more. This isn’t the first time that Left 4 Dead 3 has been teased, only to disappoint fans. HTC’s president Alvin Wang Graylin mentioned the game in VR-related slides last year, prompting Valve to deny that they were working on anything Left 4 Dead-related at the time.

Reddit users recently spotted a reference to “Left4Dead3” in the files, and while that might seem like cause for celebration, there’s a catch: the priority is listed as “none”. Ouch. This doesn’t bode well for those hoping to see a new entry in the series anytime soon.

Of course, Valve has a history of playing coy with fans. References to Half-Life 3 and Left 4 Dead 3 have popped up in various files over the years, leading some to speculate that the developer is deliberately teasing fans. However, Valve has also confirmed that they were working on Left 4 Dead 3 at one point, only to cancel the project due to limitations with the Source 2 engine.

So, is Left 4 Dead 3 coming or not? It’s impossible to say for sure, but with Valve reportedly working on multiple projects, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Let’s just hope that if it does happen, we don’t have to wait another decade to play it. In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any further hints or teases from Valve.