Video | This user is mesmerised in ‘sculpted liquid’ world of augmented reality

In a captivating display of Augmented Reality (AR) technology, a user has created a remarkable work of art - a sculpted liquid - which cannot be ignored. This artificial liquid, brought to life through AR, offered the user the ability to effortlessly create and erase various shapes and figures in real-time. AR here acted as a "toy" of sorts, allowing the user to explore and unleash the creative potential.

(source:Twitter/@moistonig)

Augmented Reality (AR) is not a new technology in the current tech-savvy generation. It has been around for a while and can be easily demonstrated with one of the earliest and most widely used examples - the QR code. When a QR code is scanned, it can provide additional information to the user, such as a link to a website or a video.

AR is an integration of digital elements and real-world objects, resulting in the creation of an artificial environment. AR-powered applications for mobile and desktop platforms allow the blending of digital components into the physical world, resulting in a highly interactive experience for users.

One of the most popular examples of AR technology is the mobile game "Pokemon Go", which uses GPS-enabled mobile devices to locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Pokemon. The game provides a seamless experience by making these creatures appear as if they are actually present in the player's real-world location.

How does AR work?

Augmented Reality (AR) leverages sophisticated computer vision, mapping, and depth tracking algorithms to present suitable content to users. Through the capture and analysis of camera data, AR is capable of displaying digital content that corresponds to the user's physical surroundings.

This dynamic technology enhances the user's experience by integrating contextually appropriate digital elements into the real world in real-time. AR is accessible through either a smartphone or specialized hardware, providing users with an opportunity to engage with this innovative technology across a variety of platforms.

What is VR

Virtual Reality (VR) refers to the utilization of computer modeling and simulation technology that enables a user to engage with an artificial 3-Dimensional (3-D) visual or sensory environment.

VR applications provide users with an immersive experience by generating a computer-generated environment that simulates reality through the use of interactive devices, such as goggles, headsets, gloves, or body suits.

Difference between AR and VR

While AR incorporates digital content into the real world, VR creates a completely virtual environment with which the user interacts.

VR necessitates a specialized headset device, whereas AR can be accessed using a smartphone. This makes AR more widely available to the average consumer, as it requires no additional equipment beyond a smartphone.

Moreover, AR enhances both the physical and virtual world simultaneously, while VR only enhances a simulated reality. AR provides users with relevant digital information overlaid on their physical surroundings, while VR immerses users in a computer-generated world.

