Watch: 'World's most advanced' humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a cat

World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, has now expressed its ability to draw figures. The robot, which has previously demonstrated ability to express many different kinds of human emotions and their ability to speak in multiple languages, drew a cat in a video uploaded by its manufacturing firm Engineered Arts. The firm designs, engineers, and manufactures humanoid robots, reported Interesting Engineering.

Ameca drawing a cat. (Engineered Arts/ YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video released on their YouTube Channel on Thursday, Ameca is being asked to make a drawing of a cat. The robot also explains how it generates images or drawings.

“I generate my drawing image through the open-source neural network project Stable Diffusion. From there, trajectories of the drawing are available, and then I skeletonize the image and vectorize it. After that, I plan and execute the trajectory to draw the image on my canvas,” said Ameca.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before drawing the cat, Ameca also expressed its understanding that cats have a special way of intuitively providing comfort and companionship to humans, whether through cuddles or playful interactions.

“Ameca- The future face of robots”

Developed in 2021, Ameca is the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. The robot uses microphones, cameras, and facial recognition software.

These robots offer both GPT-3 and human telepresence for interactions, with articulated motorized arms, fingers, neck, and a genderless appearance.

Designed specifically as a platform for development into future robotics technologies, Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction, noted the Engineered Arts on its website.