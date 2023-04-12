Virtex launches first-ever eirtual esports stadium for immersive Counter Strike experience

Esports fans, the future is here! Virtex, a cutting-edge VR company, is revolutionizing the way we experience live matches with the launch of the world's first-ever virtual esports stadium. Imagine being able to watch a Counter-Strike match from the game's map, or even sitting in the stands of a virtual stadium and cheering on your favorite team. That's exactly what Virtex Stadium offers.

Virtex, a VR company, is launching the first-ever virtual esports stadium that will allow fans to watch matches from inside the arena and even from the game's map.

Developed in partnership with Skybox, the Virtex Stadium offers a fully immersive 3D experience that allows viewers to watch events live from anywhere in the world. Whether you're using a desktop or a compatible VR headset, you can spectate from seats around the virtual stadium or enter the game's map to watch the matches up close. And with a lobby area, lounge bar, and main hall, players can explore the virtual space and interact with other fans using customizable avatars.

The Virtex Stadium's initial launch will feature Counter-Strike (CS:GO and Counter-Strike 2), and is available in closed beta. Tim McGuinness, co-founder of Virtex, expressed excitement about the integration of CS:GO.

The Virtex Stadium Plaza

But the potential uses for this technology don't stop there. McGuinness hinted that the real-time, cost-efficient delivery of live 3D content could have numerous applications beyond esports. Bringing other sports and entertainment events to life in a virtual world could allow for unprecedented accessibility and engagement, he said.

Esports fans, get ready to experience live matches like never before. The Virtex Stadium is here to transport you to a whole new world of immersive entertainment.

